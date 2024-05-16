A Mzansi woman took to social media to share a video showing a skirt she ordered from Temu

She ordered a stylish black pleated skirt but instead received a charcoal grey mesh skirt

The video sparked amusement online, with many social media users joking about the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Kwanele was far from impressed with a mesh skirt she received in her Temu order. Image: @kwanele793

Source: TikTok

A South African woman was left defeated after receiving her much-anticipated Temu order.

Temu order fails to impress woman

Kwanele (@kwanele793) posted a video on TikTok where she showed a screenshot of a stylish black pleated skirt that she'd ordered from the fashion e-commerce retailer.

The video then switches to show a clip of her wearing the skirt she received, which was nothing like what she had ordered. Kwanele showed herself modelling the charcoal grey mesh skirt she got in her package and looked far from satisfied.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"At least it was freebies," Kwanele wrote in her post.

SA cracks jokes Temu skirt fail

The video left many social media users laughing out loud as they responded with witty comments. Many people joked about the skirt Kwanele received, while others shared that they were nervously awaiting their Temu orders, too.

sthah said:

"Mayeee lapho ngilinde esami (That time I'm waiting for mine)."

maBhebhe responded:

"Matemuzana did it."

Mama Ka Kuhle commented:

"Lol I'm not laughing cos I'm waiting for my order."

milky said:

"I received mine was perfect even the material."

Madinangwe reacted:

"Why kungabuyiseleki ngempela? (Why can't we return items?)."

Lisakrystal asked:

"Reviews zithini?"

Kwanele Ncube Nelleh commented:

"Guys I have those tracksuit that Temu sells in sets of three. I sell them for R350."

Nyafwono Patrycia teased:

"But it's the one, only that you forgot to order the lighting too."

Woman unboxes stylish finds from Temu for just R200

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman intrigued netizens and fashion lovers after sharing a video of her shopping experience with Temu.

A TikTok video shared by @salathiseothamagadla shows her showing off a package of her first order after shopping on the site.

In the clip, @salathiseothamagadla unpacks a wireless charger, jewellery, accessories, and a stylish handbag - all of which cost her R200 at a 96% discount.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News