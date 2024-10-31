A gorgeous lady shared a video post after her husband left her for another woman who was happy to flaunt him

The post touched a lot of women who showed the mom love and support

The online community members took to her feed to give her strength and re-assured her of her worth

A mother of two left other huns broken-hearted after sharing the end of her long relationship with the father of her kids and husband.

The sad post was shared by the mem on her TikTok account under her user handle @maluleque89, attracting many supportive responses from women who felt her pain.

The post that touched the hearts of Mzansi

In the video post, @malileque89 shares that she never thought she'd post under the popular TikTok breakup song one day. She then wishes the girl who posts her man daily on the app and asks her to care for him, as she must have failed to do so.

The post attracted 931K views, 47K likes, and almost 2.5K comments from social media users who felt the lady's pain. Many sent her words of comfort, while others shared stories of how their husbands left them for side chicks.

User @JaymeStalmeester shared:

"You deserve better. You were too busy being there for him and forgot to take care of you. Some men cheat because they're spoiled and to use to our Routine. Step away queen, it's time to take care of you🥰🥰🥰."

User @LadyDineo0613 noted:

"You didn't fail, sis; you chose your peace and sanity."

User @TshepisoTshepi173 added:

"Let them be my love, your kids need you to be in a good state of mind. sending you."

User @Lukhona said:

"Heartfelt apologies 🫂 Love and light to you. Never blame yourself over an adult that has made his choice; perhaps he's an empty soul, and there’s nothing you can do fulfilling such an individual."

User @Kay commented:

"It is well hun, keep your chin up, and dust yourself and keep moving. He will look back and regret and it will be too late."

User @Alex (Ombe) said:

"This shall pass dear. Nothing stays permanent emuntwini, even pain itself."

