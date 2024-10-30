An old woman shared uplifting words which touched many people in South Africa, and the video went viral

In the footage, the lady can be seen blessing her daughter, and it grabbed the attention of netizens

Mzansi peeps loved the clip as they flocked to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A 92-year-old's words of encouragement touched South Africans. Image: @destinytalk4

An old woman warmed many people's hearts with her encouraging yet touching words that went viral online.

92-year-old encouraging words touch Mzansi

The video shared under the TikTok handle @destinytalk4 shows the grown lady standing in a house where she delivered her touching message.

The woman said the following:

"Long life, and live until you are old like me 90s man. My spirit will be behind you and I always guide you."

The old lady also expressed how lucky she was to be loved by young people who love God. She said she is not old spiritually, but her flesh is tired. "But spiritually, I'm still very strong," she said. The lady went on to bless her daughter, which touched many.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

SA is touched by the old woman's words

Mzansi netizens loved the wholesome video of the old lady with her daughter and many took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

LindsFu said:

"I connect to that blessing."

User added:

"Ohhh my gosh ,she said my spirit will always guide you."

Prayer@11 wrote:

"Lots of love for you grandma. I am watching her and my tears rolling down my face. She reminds me of my mom, praying woman, the love that she has the beauty ah, thank you Lord."

Shee commented:

"Beautiful skin Gogo and still strong God bless you more."

Fundi539 shared:

"This video made me cry."

Briefly News