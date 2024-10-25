A lady in Mzansi showed off her expensive marble table, which broke into pieces, leaving her in tears

The hun revealed that she only purchased it in less than two months and the video captured many's attention

Social media users felt bad for the stunner as they headed to her comments section to voice out their concerns

A lady cried over her expensive table that broke in a TikTok video. Image: @okababakhoza

Source: TikTok

One woman in South Africa was devastated by her stunning marble table, and she took to social media to show it off.

Woman cries over an expensive table

It was a hard day for a lady who saw her hard-earned money crumble into pieces. The stunner shared a video on TikTok showcasing how her expensive marble table broke in less than two months, leaving her in tears.

@okababakhoza expressed to her viewers how she felt during that moment, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I am so heartbroken; I've spent so much on this table now it's gone. I have had this marble table for less than 2 months. I am so sad yoooo,"

The clip of the hun's broken table gained massive traction, leaving social media users heartbroken.

Watch the video below:

People react to woman's video

The online community headed to the comments section to express their concerns over the lady's clip, and some shared their thoughts.

MaDlamini_mm said:

"The same thing happened to me a few months ago; R11k gone, and I'm still trying to heal."

Nokwanda Madonsela added:

"I’d cry 40 days and 40 nights."

Lee mhlongo wrote:

"Hope you insured it."

User expressed:

"It doesn't come with a guarantee?"

Phindile Nkwinika commented:

"If you have home content insurance, try and claim from them."

Mom explodes after seeing her messy daughter's room

Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi mom was left fuming after seeing the messy state of her daughter's room.

A TikTok video by @kdpvilakazi shows the bedroom with an unmade bed, closed curtains, a chest of drawers with clothes hanging out of it, and shoes placed in one corner. The mother can be heard shouting as she looks around the room, complaining about the mess and how unacceptable it is, especially for a girl.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News