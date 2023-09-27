A South African woman created a stunning marble coffee table using DIY wall stickers from Shein

Mzansi netizens were amazed by the woman's creativity and skill in making her own furniture

The woman's DIY project saved her money and resulted in a unique and stylish coffee table

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Furniture is expensive but thankfully one DIY-skilled babe knows how to make and revamp her own.

A Mzansi woman amazed netizens with a video of how she made her stunning marble coffee table.

A woman impressed netizens with her DIY marble coffee table. Image: @ktseshoka/TikTok, @katlehoseshoka/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Woman uses marble-printed wall stickers to revamp basic wooden table

A video by @ktseshoka shows the block marble printed table in her beautifully decorated living room before she shows how she got her father to make her a basic wooden block table with her required measurements.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The DIY queen then showed how she placed a Shein order for marble-printed wall stickers, which she carefully stuck onto the table.

She reassured her followers that the quality of the wall stickers was very impressive before showing the finished product.

South Africans in awe of woman's DIY project

Netizens praised the woman's creativity online:

Sihle_Khums responded:

"It looks stunning!!❤️. Inkinga ukuthi umuntu akanababa."

Kay. wrote:

"You and dad should start a business, this ate ‍."

The Mothetho’s commented:

"Wena, I definitely didn’t expect the wallpaper, I wanted to ask how heavy is the table ."

Eyonce_J said:

"Whaaaaaaat ‍♀️ I thought it was a R20k Coffee table."

Ona Oliphant reacted:

"This is so beautiful ."

KoketsoMamaLethabo replied:

"This is gorgeous ."

carey mayisa replied:

"Wow you killed it."

Man transforms old bedside pedestals that he bought for R300 and resells them for R1 400

In another article, Briefly News reported that a man's impressive DIY refurbishment project impressed social media users.

A video posted on TikTok by Owen Beytell shows the man hard at work with some old and damaged bedside wooden pedestals that he bought for R300.

In the footage, Owen is dismantling, repairing and polishing the pedestals before repainting them with black spray paint. The finished product reveals black and wooden pedestals that look brand new.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News