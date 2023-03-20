One woman on TikTok showed the things she was able to find and buy from the Shein home section

Online users were amazed to see that the TikTokker was able to get bedding and more home decoration items in the store

People commented to let the woman know that she inspired them to go shopping for items on Shein other than clothing

A woman on TikTok trusts Shein products and showed people some of the latest purchases. Online users were amazed to see the quality of the goods they got from the popular online store.

A woman went on Shein, and people could not believe she got several home items. Image: TikTok/ @g.ina_p

People flooded the comments to discuss the purchases. Many had questions, and the creator was happy to answer.

Woman shows off Shein home purchases

A woman on TikTok @g.ina_p assured people she could buy bedding and decor on Shein. Watch the video of her haul:

South Africans amazed by quality products from Shein

Mzansi loves to see how much others spend on popular stores. People who commented with questions were curious to know how she could get it shipped. The lady details that she paid R700 customs for items worth R6 000.

Nontobeko Nkosi commented:

"Hi ma’am please plug me where did you get your designer books?"

Vera128 commented:

"Do the bed covers come with the stuffing or you had to buy that yourself?"

goratajeremiah commented:

"Help me order please. Love it."

Naledi Irawọ Selemela

"Oh my God. I am getting these."

nomatshawe maku commented:

"Beautiful I have been at shein home stuff but wasn’t sure to buy or not."

