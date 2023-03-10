A Mzansi woman shared her incredible PEP Home haul on TikTok, and people loved it

TikTok user @misslindz_one spent R506 at PEP Home and got a bunch of lush items

Mzansi peeps admitted that PEP Home is on point with their stock and their prices

Shopping haul clips are the best! One woman showed what she managed to get for R506 from a store that has served the people of Mzansi well. We're referring to PEP Home, of course.

TikTok user @misslindz_one spent R506 at PEP HOme and got some beautiful items. Image: TikTok / @misslindz_one

Source: TikTok

Times are tough, and there is no extra money for nice things. So, when someone plugs a good buy, you pay attention.

TikTokker drops PEP Home shopping haul clip, and it's legit

TikTok user @misslindz_one shared a video of the awesome goodies she bought from PEP Home for R506. She got a good 11 items, and they are stunning.

PEP used to be the 'cheap' store, but they have stepped up their game, and you'd never know if these glass jars were from PEP Home or Boardmans.

Take a look:

Mzansi people are here for what PEP is serving in this awesome TikTok haul

Yes, this is the plug we all needed. These glass jars are the trend, and people admitted that PEP Home is delivering!

Read some of the hype:

@Tshimangadzo Tshiman said:

“Pep Home is so addictive.”

@Just_Precious said:

“This was such a good deal! These glass containers and canisters are so expensive at other stores. Thanks for sharing.”

@matshidiso said:

“Bought those canisters a while ago. They are the best.”

@nandimyeza said:

“Beautiful love.”

