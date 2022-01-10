Who is Kia Proctor? Everything to know about Cam Newton's wife

Cam Newton's ex-girlfriend, Kia Proctor, is an American model and dancer. She came into the limelight while dating Cam Newton. Most of her fans assumed she was Cam Newton's wife because they dated for a long time. Unfortunately, their romance never materialized into marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Shakia Proctor was Cam Newton' girlfriend for more than six years. Photo: @kiaproctorofficial

Source: Instagram

The Carolina Panthers quarterback is a proud celebrity father of seven. His relationship with Miss Proctor fell apart because of his secret affair with Instagram model La Reina Shaw. The love triangle and severe custody battle between Kia and Cam have put the trio in the spotlight since 2019.

Kia Proctor's profile summary

Full name: Shakia Proctor

Shakia Proctor Famous as: Cam Newton's ex-girlfriend

Cam Newton's ex-girlfriend Nicknames: Kia and Hazel

Kia and Hazel Date of birth: 16th October 1988

16th October 1988 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Virginia-Maryland, USA

Virginia-Maryland, USA Current residence: Virginia-Maryland, USA

Virginia-Maryland, USA Age: 33 years as of 2021

33 years as of 2021 Career: Former exotic dancer, Model and YouTuber

Former exotic dancer, Model and YouTuber Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Parents: Anne Marie and Jerome Proctor

Anne Marie and Jerome Proctor Marital status: Single

Single Relationship status: Single

Single Baby daddy: Cam Newton

Cam Newton Children: 5

5 Height: 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m)

5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) Weight: 55 kgs (121 lbs.)

55 kgs (121 lbs.) Body measurements: 34-24-35 inches

34-24-35 inches Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Net worth: $400,000

$400,000 Instagram: kiaproctorofficial

kiaproctorofficial YouTube: Shades Of Kia

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kia Proctor's biography

Kia Proctor's age is 33 years as of 2021. She was born on 16th October 1988, which makes her a Libra. Libra individuals are extroverted, compassionate, empathetic, and friendly.

She seems to be her parent's only child. Photo: @kiaproctorofficial

Source: Instagram

What is Kia Proctor's nationality?

She is an American citizen, born and raised in Virginia-Maryland, USA. She later moved with her family to Atlanta. Kia Proctor's parents, Anne Marie and Jerome Proctor, are African-Americans and Virginia natives.

Kia Proctor's height is 5 feet 6 inches, and she weighs about 55 kgs. She has hazel almond-shaped eyes, thin lips, and an hourglass body shape. She often dyes her dark brown hair into blonde and other outstanding hairstyles. Also, Miss Proctor has a great tattoo on her waist and back.

Kia Proctor's career history

Shakia is yet to reveal the schools she attended. However, she began working as a stripper in Virginia clubs after completing her education. Her stage name at Stadium Club, a Washington DC strip club, was Hazel.

She later dropped dancing for modelling and hosting parties. Kia is also a YouTuber. She opened her channel on Shades Of Kia on 20th March 2019 but shared her first video on 19th May 2021.

She quit dancing in clubs to modelling and became one of the most recognized faces in men's magazines. Photo: @kiaproctorofficial

Source: Instagram

Who is Kia Proctor's husband?

Miss Proctor and Cam were together for more than six years. Meanwhile, she is single and a proud mother of five children. So how did Kia Proctor and Cam Newton meet?

The NFL star met the former exotic dancer while working as a party host in Atlanta in 2013. She had just moved from Washington DC to Atlanta to pursue a modelling career.

Cam and Kia Proctor's children

The duo began dating in the same year and made their first public appearance as a couple at the Kentucky Derby. However, she was already a mother of one. Cam considers Kia Proctor's daughter, Shakira (age 12), as his daughter.

The couple received their first child, Chosen Sebastian Newton, on Christmas day's eve in 2015. They then had three more children, daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella (2017) and sons Camidas Swain Newton (2018) and Cashmere Saint Newton (2019).

The model has a teenage daughter from her previous relationship and four more children with Cam. Photo: @kiaproctorofficial

Source: Instagram

The model and Cam officially ended their relationship in January 2020 when his other baby mama, Reina Shaw, delivered son Caesar Lorenzo Newton in the summer of 2019.

In April 2020, Cam wished baby Lorenzo a happy first birthday via Instagram. The NFL player also acknowledges Shaw's other son, Jaden, as his son. On Father's Day 2020, he named the seven children in his IG post. Part of the post's caption read:

Being a dad comes from the heart. Anybody can make a baby, but it takes a real man to raise a child. Kudos to all the real men worldwide. Happy Father's Day to us!

Meanwhile, Reina lives somewhere above Cam's Atlanta restaurant, Fellaship. Their relationship is flourishing, for they celebrated New Year's Eve together. The 32-year-old player was the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback from 2011 to 2019. The Panthers released him in March 2020 when injuries derailed his performance.

The NFL player acknowledges the children his two baby mamas had from previous relationships as his. He is now dating his second baby mama, model Reina Shaw. Photo: @cameron1newton

Source: Instagram

The player replaced Tom Brady in the New England Patriots in July 2020. However, the Patriots replaced him with Mac Jones during the 2021 NFL Draft. The team cut him off on 31st August, ahead of the 2021 NFL season. As a result, Cam returned to the Panthers in November 2021 as a free agent.

Kia Proctor's house and worth

She was making a minimum wage ($1,276) in 2020. Therefore, she requested a $15k monthly allowance from her baby daddy to support her children through the court. Cam Newton's net worth is $75 million.

The player sued the model for joint physical custody and the children's visitation in 2019, stating that he voluntarily paid child support. He also asked the judge to specify the amount in the future.

Where is Kia proctor now? After the power couple broke up, she moved back to Virginia-Maryland, her home state, with their children. Kia Proctor's net worth is approximately $400,000.

Kia and her children currently live in her home state. She filed for $15,000 monthly child support from Cam in 2020. Photo: @kiaproctorofficial

Source: Instagram

Kia Proctor's social media profiles

The model has 63.7k followers on Instagram and 827 YouTube subscribers as of this writing. However, she is not active on their social media profiles like Facebook and Twitter.

Kia Proctor is a proud mother and a dedicated career woman. She started from the bottom but now lives a decent life. Cam Newton's wife (alleged) has bagged a reasonable sum of money over the years as a model.

READ ALSO: Who is Julia Fox? Age, baby, ex, Kanye West, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za also shared Julia Fox's bio. After a week of dating, she and Kanye announced their relationship and posted steamy romantic photos online.

The controversial rapper published a Bible version called the Book of Yeezus, whereby his new name (Ye) replaces every mention of God.

Source: Briefly News