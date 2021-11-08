Mzansi has some committed and present celebrity fathers who have really stepped up and raised the bar. Seeing these litty men become fathers has been a true honour.

Fatherhood is a beautiful calling and can be very rewarding when it is done well and enjoyed. These Mzansi celeb dads are doing the thing. Image: @akaworldwide, @casspernyovest and @emteethehustler

Source: Instagram

Becoming a father is by no means easy. So, when you throw a thriving career and fame on top of it, one can only imagine the pressure.

Absent parents are more common than ever before but it is thanks to examples like these that some think twice and step up. From Emtee to Cassper Nyovest, each has their own inspiring story.

Today we honour seven Mzansi celeb dads who are incredible examples of what being a good father looks like:

Emtee

This young rapper has been through a lot but it's his boys who keep him going each day. Emtee’s first son, Avery, was born in 2015 and Logan in 2018, and they are his reasons for breathing.

AKA

AKA has been in and out of relationships but his love for his daughter, Kairo, remains the same. As controversial as he is, AKA does not forget to spend quality time with Kairo. Even though AKA is no longer together with his baby momma, DJ Zinhle (who is moving on quite well since the split), his love for his daughter has not changed a bit.

Cassper Nyovest

Mr Nyovest has been waiting for this moment for a very long time and couldn’t be more grateful. Cass had his beautiful baby boy Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo with his gorgeous bae Thobeka Majozi in September 2020.

Tino Chinyani

Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani also welcomed a baby boy into the world back in June 2020. Despite things with him and Simz not working out, Tino does not miss a moment with his little man.

DJ Junior De Rocka

DJ Junior De Rocka is also a good example of a new-age father. The young father is always there during his daughter, Sbahle's special days. He recently served Mzansi with co-parenting goals when he sent his baby momma, Ntando Duma, flowers and gifts on Mothers' Day. The two are no longer together but their co-parenting relationship keeps maturing every day.

Thapelo Mokoena

Thapelo Mokoena has a busy schedule as a filmmaker and actor but he makes sure he spends time with his boys, Lereko and Lefika. He is one dad who is not shy to wear matching outfits with his sons. His wife Tshepand Lesego is lucky to have such a loving husband and dad.

Da L.E.S

Da L.E.S and Aurea Alexander have a baby on the way and if how Da L.E.S has been with his first says anything, he is going to be a great dad all over again. Madison has her daddy wrapped around her little finger and there is nothing Da L.E.S would not do for his baby girl.

