On Thursday, 23 April 2026, Thato Immaculate showed her son's face publicly after sharing a video on her Facebook page

In the commercial, the former Metro FM presenter jokingly shared that one trait her son with estranged husband, Gash1, inherited from her

Social media users reacted with admiration for his looks, comparisons to his father, and emotional comments about her divorce

Thato Immaculate showed her son’s face for the first time. Image: callherthato

Source: Instagram

Media personality Thato Immaculate Mokoena melted hearts online after she finally revealed her son, K.K.B Mthombeni’s face, when they appeared together in a commercial.

This comes days after she announced that she and her husband, Brandon “Gash1” Mthombeni, were getting divorced.

The couple, who met and fell in love in the Big Brother house during season 3 and tied the knot in 2022, welcomed their baby boy in 2025 after keeping the entire pregnancy private.

Thato Immaculate and Gash1 kept their son’s identity under wraps until the former finally revealed his face in an advert shared on her official Facebook account.

Thato Immaculate reveals son’s face for the first time

On Thursday, 23 April 2026, Thato shared the advert on her official Facebook page, giving fans their first proper look at Baby K. In the video, she also gave fans an update on his growth, saying he is now over six months old, crawling, and already eating solid foods.

“Baby K is on the other side of six months, already crawling, and we're starting solids,” Thato Immaculate said in the video.

The former Metro FM presenter jokingly shared that Baby K inherited her talkativeness.

“If there’s one thing that I have transferred, it is my yapping. My baby talks as much as I do,” Thato Immaculate said.

Baby K also had his first taste of influencer life in the advert, where he appeared to approve the product with a gummy smile that melted hearts.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after Thato Immaculate shows her son's face

The video gained traction on Facebook and sparked a flurry of reactions. Many users melted over Baby K’s appearance and said he resembles his father, Gash1. Others focused on the timing of the reveal, with some expressing sadness about the couple’s separation while still hoping for reconciliation.

Here are some of the comments:

Becca Tshepyso Sarela said:

“He looks like his daddy; he is so cute 🥰 🔥🥰💕”

Tshiamo Makgale gushed:

“Oh, my word, Baby K looks so adorable ❤️”

Mohaladitoe Moshesh commented:

“We’re finally seeing the bundle of joy 🤩”

Pearl Mzimela remarked:

“Only 6 months old and y'all are already separated 💔💔💔”

MakaSoyama NoOthembele said:

“They grow so fast, Mommy, and his appetite is good ❤️”

Lungelwa Mdu Nduku commented:

“I really hope you fix whatever issues you have nobaba wengane.”

Portia Maka Samkelo Maduna said:

“He really loved it, even wanted to eat the spoon, dish and your hands too. Cute to watch. What a handsome boy he is. Ooooh, my God 😍🥰”

Mzansi reacted after Thato Immaculate revealed her son's face publicly. Image: callherthato

Source: Instagram

Rihanna finally reveals daughter Rocki Irish Myers’ face

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Rihanna finally showed her daughter, Rocki Irish Myers’ face publicly after sharing a photo across her social media accounts.

The picture featured the award-winning singer and her youngest on the cover of W Magazine.

Source: Briefly News