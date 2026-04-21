On Monday, 20 April 2026, Rihanna finally showed her daughter Rocki Irish Myers’ face publicly after sharing a photo across her social media accounts

The picture featured the What's My Name singer and her youngest on the cover of W Magazine

Social media users debated who Rocki resembles most, with some saying she looks like A$AP Rocky, while others said she resembles Rihanna or one of her famous exes

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Rihanna showed her daughter's face publicly for the first time. Image: Gilbert Flores/WWD, DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna finally revealed her daughter, Rocki Irish Myers’ face, after they appeared together on the cover of a popular American magazine.

Previously, the Cheers (Drink To That) singer gave fans a glimpse of her baby girl, wearing a head-to-toe Dior outfit during a family outing in Paris, France.

Rihanna recently brought the internet to a halt when she shared that she and her daughter were the cover stars of W Magazine’s latest issue.

Rihanna reveals her daughter's face on her debut magazine cover

On Tuesday, 21 April 2026, Rihanna shared a photo of herself and Rocki Irish Myers gracing the cover of W Magazine Volume Three 2026: The Pop Issue on her official social media pages. The post was playfully captioned:

“cover girrrrrlz! baby Rocki served sumn serious on her first cover! came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!”

See the post below:

Fans react after Rihanna finally reveals her daughter's face

The post quickly went viral and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some gushed over Rihanna and Rocki Irish Myers’ looks, others joked about the musician’s next album and how her daughter looked like one of her famous ex-boyfriends.

Here are some of the comments:

kolgate_tz joked:

“The only album we are getting from Rihanna is a family album.”

king__eva asked:

“Why does the baby look like Drake? 😂”

beautybyrenee said:

“Asap Rocky Twin literally 😍 All in the eyes ❤️”

its_simplyjae alleged:

“Those cheeks!!! 🥹🥹 our girl is really a muva of three! She is precious!! A mini Robyn! Fenty genes strong!”

oohsoshar remarked:

“OMG that child is her MOTHER 😍 she got Ri’s cupid's bow and everything 😍”

hauwa_sugamama joked:

“Who cares about music when motherhood is so beautiful 😍 please drop a lullaby 😂”

norah_pitjie said:

“As the lastborn, she’s a perfect combo of her parents. It’s so full circle, considering that Riot looks like mom and RZA looks like dad. They each got their replicas and then their combination ❤️🙌 what a beautiful family!. And even better love story.”

rihformancee gushed:

We've waited so long for this moment. Rocki's beauty is surreal, and she will be a true DIVA just like her MOTHER. 👑❤️✨”

carlita7beth said:

“Okay, soooooo that baby is even more beautiful than we even predicted and always said. Okay. Carry on.”

Fans reacted after Rihanna showed her lastborn's face. Image: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna spotted in the studio in a viral Instagram video

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Rihanna gave fans hope that she might finally release the long-awaited album after she shared a video of herself going through her hectic daily schedule.

She attended a Savage X Fenty creative meeting, but one aspect of the video sparked excitement amongst fans.

Source: Briefly News