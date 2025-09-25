Rihanna has shared a first look and revealed the names of her baby girl weeks after giving birth

The singer, and now mother of three, and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are proud parents and couldn't wait to show fans the new addition to their growing family

Fans and followers took to social media to congratulate the couple on their bundle of joy

Rihanna shared a picture of her newborn baby with A$AP Rocky. Image: Jan De Meuleneir / Photonews via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Following the reports that Rihanna secretly gave birth to her third child, we finally got a first look at her newborn.

The Umbrella singer and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers on 13 September 2025, and she took to her social media pages on 24 September to officially share the news:

"Rocki Irish Mayers. Sept 13 2025."

She added a pink bow emoji to her caption, with her baby girl wrapped in a pink blanket, officially confirming the gender after months of speculation.

The two-picture post also included a photo of tiny pink ballet slippers, which had social media gushing.

Little Rocki adopted her father's nickname, and her parents continued the trend of naming their children with the letter R, following the names of themselves and her older brothers..

Rihanna announced the arrival of her baby girl and confirmed her name weeks after giving birth. Image: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After giving birth to two sons, RZA and Riot, Rih will finally get to style her mini-me and relive the viral picture from her first pregnancy, where she fawned over a baby girl's coat..

Fans took to the comments section to welcome baby Rocki and congratulate her parents on the new addition to their family.

See Rihanna's photos below:

Social media congratulates Rihanna

Fans and followers flooded social media with congratulations for the couple's bundle of joy. Read their comments below:

djey_14 said:

"Our beautiful niece."

instagram wrote:

"Badgalriri and Babygirlrocki."

anka.marketplace added:

"Yes!!!!!! Manifested it! You know she will be beyond gorgeous. Congratulations, Riri."

jst_jordan was happy for Rihanna:

"She finally got her baby girl!"

eeeceeem gushed over Rocki:

"Omg, look at this little cute thing."

Online users congratulated Rihanna on the arrival of her baby girl. Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

meliciousnyc showed love to Rihanna:

"Awwww, congrats, babe. I am so, so happy for you!! A beautiful girl!"

lateleng___n posted:

"Congratulations, beautiful. I am an aunt again."

rihphresh was excited:

"Omg. I can’t wait to see Rih going out with her beautiful mini-me. Love, Robyn, so many blessings."

dandarapagu raved:

"My God, can you imagine the mother and daughter looks? Help, I'm screaming! Cheers! Cheers! Love! Love!"

meri_pioche posted:

"Congratulations, my dear. May God bless you and your family. I love you."

Rihanna has announced the arrival of her baby girl. Image: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna trolled for stealing A$AP Rocky's clothes

In more Rihanna updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a picture of the singer wearing her boyfriend A$AP Rocky's clothes.

Online users shared side-by-side photos of the couple wearing the exact outfit, and trolled the singer for constantly "stealing" her man's clothes.

However, many social media fans argued that Rih looked much better in the outfit and thus deserved a pass because of how well she styled it.

Source: Briefly News