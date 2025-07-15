Rihanna's sons, RZA and Riot, stole the spotlight in custom Dior outfits during their red carpet debut

Fashion applauded Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s dedication to dressing their boys in designer wear

Social media users admitted that it was a huge flex for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's sons to wear the custom looks

When it comes to dressing her sons, "basic" isn't in Rihanna's vocabulary. The star has been proudly showing off her toddlers, three-year-old RZA and one-year-old Riot, in adorable and stylish outfits.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s sons RZA and Riot wore custom-made Dior outfits. Image: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis and Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna has been globetrotting, promoting the new Smurfs movie, where she voices Smurfette. The soon-to-be mother of three, who has been flaunting her baby belly since announcing her pregnancy at the Met Gala in May, stepped out for the event with her adorable sons.

RZA and Riot made their red carpet debut in style with their stunning custom-made Dior outfits. According to an X page with the handle @upnextdesigner, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's adorable sons stepped out in Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection for Dior Homme.

Rihanna’s three-year-old was dressed in a cute outfit, which included a white button-up, a pink tie, and dark green cargo pants adorned with a silver chain, while her younger son wore a forest green wool blazer and white Bermuda shorts. Take a look at the post below:

Fans can't get enough of Rihanna's look

Social media users loved RZA and Riot's iconic looks. Many praised the stars for always going all out when it comes to their boys.

Others even jokingly said the RZA and Riot have more swag than their iconic parents.

@tendaimaruzanix said:

"When your mommy wrote fresh off the runway and your daddy wrote Fashion killa…whole family supa fly 🤝🏾"

@Biglibrashay commented:

"I’m not even going to lie, I didn’t even know you could do this! I love it 😍😍"

@ladidaix wrote:

"RZA and Riot flyer than their parents 🥹🥹🥹"

@ashlookbook added:

"Seeing Dior’s runway looks reimagined for kids is next-level. Jonathan Anderson’s debut merges playful and refined. Fashion needs more fearless moves like this."

@LustrousLady2 noted:

"RZA and Riot stepping out in the first-ever children’s customs from Jonathan Anderson’s Dior Men debut? That’s a whole gigantic flex! 🔥💯"

@Biglibrashay commented:

"I never would have thought these would look so cute on kids, but look 😍😍"

@cquiller1 said:

"RZA and Riot are already wearing more designer clothes than most adults. LoL."

Fans love Rihanna's sons RZA and Riot's stunning outfits. Image: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna's sons react to the paparazzi

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that multi-award-winning songstress Rihanna stepped onto the red carpet with her two sons for the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs. While the Fenty business owner is known to steal the spotlight, it was her two sons who were the stars of the show.

The star's sons went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after their reactions caught the internet's attention on Sunday, 13 July 2025.

