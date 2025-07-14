Media mogul and businesswoman Rihanna and her sons, RZA and Riot, hit the red carpet, with the boys' energy going viral

The pregnant mom and her sons attended the premiere of the upcoming Smurfs movie, in which Rihanna is a part of

Internet users adored the little ones' reactions and also commented on their designer outfits

Rihanna's sons, RZA and Riot, entertained the internet with their adorable reactions on the red carpet for the 'Smurfs' premiere with their mom. Image: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Multi-award-winning songstress Rihanna stepped onto the red carpet with her two sons for the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs. While the Fenty business owner is known to steal the spotlight, it was her two sons who were the stars of the show.

Rihanna's boys, whom she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky, who previously spoke about having more kids, went viral on X after their reactions caught the internet's attention on Sunday, 13 July 2025.

A Rihanna fan account, @fentyxawge, took to X to share how Rihanna's oldest, RZA Athelston Mayers, was all smiles compared to her second-born, Riot Rose Mayers, who looked like he was completely over it as the paparazzi snapped away.

The mogul businesswoman, who was rocking a chocolate-coloured Saint Laurent FW25 ready-to-wear dress with her growing baby bump, lends her voice as Smurfette in the movie set to hit the screens on 18 July 2025.

Fans will also hear the singer on the Smurfs' soundtrack for the song Friend of Mine, another single entering the world before Rihanna's much-wanted (or needed) ninth studio album!

Rihanna's last studio album was Anti, which includes bangers such as 'Needed Me' and 'Love on the Brain.' Image: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Fans adore Rihanna's sons

A few social media users gushed over the cute little boys in the post's comment section, adoring their reactions on the red carpet. It also seemed that Riot stole the show when the X user wrote:

"Riot is fed up."

Take a look at the adorable X post of the mini-Rihannas below:

Speaking about Riot, @expressyou17_ noted with a laugh:

"He's a Leo. He doesn’t care about this, for real."

@rantsandmoe humorously added in the comment section:

"RZA gives off 'I’m just happy to be here' vibes. Riot doesn’t want to be involved at all."

@CraZLightLady found a happier picture of one of the boys, stating:

"Riot was happy seeing the Smurf characters, especially Smurfette."

Loving their designer gear, @_awuvuyxna wrote under the post:

"Their little outfits!"

@PattyDa70892105 also admired the drip and referred to one of A$AP Rocky's songs:

"Oh, how cute they look. Does RZA have on a little tie? Little Fashion Killaz."

The start of Rihanna's 3rd pregnancy rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Bajan beauty initially sparked pregnancy rumours back in March when she held her belly on the red carpet for a Paramount Pictures presentation in an all-denim look.

Of course, the Navy (her loyal fanbase) were excited to hear of the singer expanding her family, while other social media users turned into online trolls.

Rihanna also confirmed her third pregnancy at this year's Met Gala. Fans joked that A$AP Rocky was competing with singer Ciara's husband, American football quarterback Russell Wilson.

