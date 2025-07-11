Kids Recreate DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi’s 2025 Durban July Looks
- DJ Tira and his wife, Gugu Khathi, became the muse for a pair of kids who recreated their recent looks
- The couple's outfits for the 2025 Durban July inspired an adorable yet hilarious kasi DIY project that had social media in stitches
- Mzansi was hysterical at the before and after pictures, and praised the little kids' efforts in nailing the Khathis' looks
Imagine Mzansi's reactions when two little kids recreated DJ Tira and his wife's looks for the Durban July, down to Tira's "bag."
Little fashionistas recreate DJ Tira and Gugu's Durban July style
The 2025 Durban July came with some hits and misses in the fashion department, with a number of our faves failing to hit the mark with the theme.
Luckily, DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi were among the stars who dressed to impress, with several outfits lined up for the horse racing event, and one of their looks just so happened to catch some fashionistas' eyes.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Twitter (X) user naytholo shared a picture on 10 July 2025, showing how two little kids recreated the Khathis' outfits, where a little girl stunned in a makeshift gown inspired by Gugu's dress. She completed her look with a borrowed wig, hitting a pose just like Gugu and even pouting for the camera!
Meanwhile, her date was a young man in sunglasses who took things to the next level by recreating Makoya Bearings' outfit.
There's no telling where his "blazer" was ripped from, or his date's dress for that matter, but what had social media in stitches was his "bag," which was merely a grater with a string; talk about creativity! And the "red carpet"? Chef's kiss!
Here's what Mzansi said about the kids' creative outfits
South African netizens are in stitches at how the little fashionistas pulled off Tira and Gugu's looks:
NthabiTau was impressed:
"The grater is a genius touch!"
KacheeeM was in stitches:
"The grater is dusting me!"
Angelsss69 joked:
"Is she modelling for Sta-Soft?"
bonganisikhosa7 asked:
"Is that a grater?"
cele_zandy tagged DJ Tira:
"@DJTira, malume, please come this side!"
Tshego_ZA added:
"They nailed it!"
Celebrities who dressed according to the 2025 Durban July theme
In more Durban July updates, Briefly News shared a list of the celebrities who managed to pull off their looks and dress according to this year's theme.
It appears the "Marvels of Mzansi" theme confused a lot of people, with some either going the superhero route, inspired by Marvel movies and comic books, while others reimagined their South African heritage and notable moments in local pop culture.
Stars like Mihlali Ndamase and Anele Zondo made the list with their unique and stunning looks.
Inspired by the above-mentioned creative directions, Mihlali's Wakanda-inspired look and Anele's dress made from dry straw, usually used to build thatch roofs, stood out from most as two of the few stars who dressed according to the theme and actually nailed it.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za