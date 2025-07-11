DJ Tira and his wife, Gugu Khathi, became the muse for a pair of kids who recreated their recent looks

The couple's outfits for the 2025 Durban July inspired an adorable yet hilarious kasi DIY project that had social media in stitches

Mzansi was hysterical at the before and after pictures, and praised the little kids' efforts in nailing the Khathis' looks

Two little kids recreated DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi’s outfits for the Durban July. Image: gugu.khathi

Imagine Mzansi's reactions when two little kids recreated DJ Tira and his wife's looks for the Durban July, down to Tira's "bag."

Little fashionistas recreate DJ Tira and Gugu's Durban July style

The 2025 Durban July came with some hits and misses in the fashion department, with a number of our faves failing to hit the mark with the theme.

Luckily, DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi were among the stars who dressed to impress, with several outfits lined up for the horse racing event, and one of their looks just so happened to catch some fashionistas' eyes.

Twitter (X) user naytholo shared a picture on 10 July 2025, showing how two little kids recreated the Khathis' outfits, where a little girl stunned in a makeshift gown inspired by Gugu's dress. She completed her look with a borrowed wig, hitting a pose just like Gugu and even pouting for the camera!

Meanwhile, her date was a young man in sunglasses who took things to the next level by recreating Makoya Bearings' outfit.

There's no telling where his "blazer" was ripped from, or his date's dress for that matter, but what had social media in stitches was his "bag," which was merely a grater with a string; talk about creativity! And the "red carpet"? Chef's kiss!

Here's what Mzansi said about the kids' creative outfits

South African netizens are in stitches at how the little fashionistas pulled off Tira and Gugu's looks:

NthabiTau was impressed:

"The grater is a genius touch!"

KacheeeM was in stitches:

"The grater is dusting me!"

Angelsss69 joked:

"Is she modelling for Sta-Soft?"

bonganisikhosa7 asked:

"Is that a grater?"

cele_zandy tagged DJ Tira:

"@DJTira, malume, please come this side!"

Tshego_ZA added:

"They nailed it!"

Celebrities who dressed according to the 2025 Durban July theme

In more Durban July updates, Briefly News shared a list of the celebrities who managed to pull off their looks and dress according to this year's theme.

It appears the "Marvels of Mzansi" theme confused a lot of people, with some either going the superhero route, inspired by Marvel movies and comic books, while others reimagined their South African heritage and notable moments in local pop culture.

Stars like Mihlali Ndamase and Anele Zondo made the list with their unique and stunning looks.

Inspired by the above-mentioned creative directions, Mihlali's Wakanda-inspired look and Anele's dress made from dry straw, usually used to build thatch roofs, stood out from most as two of the few stars who dressed according to the theme and actually nailed it.

