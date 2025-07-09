Black Coffee recently partied up a storm with Hollywood's elite, Ciara and Russell Wilson

The famous couple took a luxurious trip to celebrate their anniversary and were fortunate enough to jam with Coffee behind the decks

Fans loved the anniversary content and wished the Wilsons even more happy years together

Black Coffee partied with Ciara and Russell Wilson during his set in Spain. Images: realblackcoffee, ciara

Ciara and Russell Wilson showed off their moves in Spain with none other than South African disc jockey Black Coffee.

Black Coffee dances with Ciara and Russell Wilson

The Wilsons, Ciara and Russell, recently jetted off to Spain for their anniversary, and have been keeping fans up to speed on their adventures.

When they're not exploring castles or coastal restaurants, they're enjoying a nice dip in the ocean, and Ciara made sure to capture every moment, even the part where they danced with DJ Black Coffee.

The Grammy Award-winning DJ has had the pleasure of hosting some of the world's biggest stars behind the decks while he plays his set.

Black Coffee danced with Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, at a nightclub in Spain. Images: ciara, realblackcoffee

Previously, Lori Harvey and DJ Shimza shared some sneak moments at one of Coffee's exclusive parties. Today, Cici and her man got to enjoy Coffee's expertly brewed sets.

She shared a cool video of herself dancing with Coffee, nested in the 15th slide of her Instagram carousel post.

Ciara and Russell are celebrating nine glorious years of marriage after tying the knot on 6 July 2016. They have been blessed with four beautiful children, their oldest, Future Zahir, being from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future.

Briefly News previously reported on Cici's fourth pregnancy in 2023, where she broke the internet with a steamy announcement.

Here's what fans said about Ciara's post

Social media users can't get enough of Ciara and Russell's love and vacation content:

hairbynay247 said:

"You look so amazing!"

bodybyvenus was inspired:

"Travelling the world with your best friend. YES, GOALS!"

fancyeeee praised Russell Wilson:

"When a man LOVES you CORRECTLY! My girl has been glowing for years!"

dr_skep showed love to DJ Black Coffee:

"I see our boy, @realblackcoffee, over there."

kontji gushed over Ciara and Russell:

"OMG!!!! I love this couple so much!!!"

Fans obsessed over Ciara and Russell Wilson's picture-perfect marriage. Image: ciara

lyneve_37 was in awe:

"It's fascinating to me how Ciara is even more beautiful, just fresh-faced and happy. Like, she literally doesn't need anything to look stunning, just happiness."

leaveittokirae added:

"Mama Wifey stepped out looking good! I hope you two enjoyed."

_jess2pretty requested:

"Can you share with us your heartfelt prayer regarding this type of love?"

shaylyn531 responded:

"I could watch their love forever. They are the most beautiful couple in the world, may this kind of love find me."

honduranballerina77 added:

"I feel like Baby Cinco might come one day! Relationship goals for real. May God continue to bless this union and this family. Amen."

