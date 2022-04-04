South African musician, DJ Black Coffee made history last night after bagging his first Grammy Award

The afro producer won in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category and is the first South African to bag the prestigious award

Celebrity friends and fans took to the social media streets, wishing Mzansi's pride and joy well on his incredible accomplishment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African powerhouse DJ Black Coffee is the pride of a nation after bagging his first Grammy Award over the weekend.

DJ Black Coffee made history last night after bagging his first Grammy Award for his album, 'Subconsciously'. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The musician took home the prestigious award in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his seventh studio album 'Subconsciously'. He's the first South African to win in this category.

Accepting the award, Black Coffee took to the stage with his son Esona.

“I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world, to heal souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life. Thank you to my fans around the world for believing in me," the DJ shared as he accepted the award.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans were overjoyed by the major international achievement and made sure the amazing news was trending all over the social media streets.

Celebs even had a few comments to share, with media personality Anele Mdoda hilariously saying no one was allowed milk in the 'black coffee' today in honour of the musician.

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa sent out his good wishes!

Check out some of the comments below:

Riky Rick's memorial: Black Coffee blasts the media for publishing late rapper's final note to his family

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Black Coffee has slammed the South African media for invading late rapper Riky Rick's privacy. The world-renowned DJ blasted the media for penning the Boss Zonke hitmaker's final words to his family on their publications for all to read.

Addressing scores of people who attended the star's memorial service on Friday, 4 March, the Superman hitmaker shared that reading Riky's final letter to his fam on a newspaper didn't sit well with him.

Source: Briefly News