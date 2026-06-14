The Road Traffic Management Corporation has announced plans to scrap physical vehicle licence discs and replace them with a digital system

This new method will use number plate scanning technology and comes after investigations found widespread fraud, with fake licence discs and fraudulent driving licences being sold

Officers will be equipped with electronic devices that can scan number plates and log traffic fines on the spot, doing away with physical ticket books entirely

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Police are doing traffic checks. Images: EMMANUEL CROSET / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

South Africa is set to say goodbye to the little sticker on vehicle windscreens. The Road Traffic Management Corporation, which falls under the Department of Transport, has announced plans to move away from physical vehicle licence discs and replace them with a digital number plate scanning system.

TopAuto reported on the announcement, which came during a presentation on the RTMC's Annual Performance Plan at a National Council of Provinces meeting on 3 June 2026. The reason behind the change is fraud.

Fraud has become a serious problem. Investigations found criminal networks operating inside licence centres, involving driving examiners, traffic officers, and even members of the SAPS. Fake licence discs are widely used.

This is especially in the public transport and freight sectors. In some cases, fleet managers register only 10 out of every 100 vehicles and use duplicate discs on the rest.

How the new system will work

The RTMC's strategy general manager, Motselesi Juma, explained that officers will be given electronic devices called e-force gadgets.

These can scan a vehicle's number plate and immediately pull up its registration details. The same devices will also be used to issue traffic fines digitally, replacing paper ticket books. The rollout ties in with the national launch of the AARTO system, which is scheduled to begin on 1 July 2026.

The shift to digital is not a new idea. Industry experts have been pushing for it for years. Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones told MyBroadband that there is no need for physical licence documents at all, since every vehicle already has a VIN number and every driver has fingerprints.

He pointed out that the Natis system has been digital on the backend since 2008 and that extending it to officers on the ground requires the right front-end tools.

SA goes fully digital

The push goes beyond licence discs. The Presidency, Home Affairs, and the communications department have all confirmed plans to introduce digital IDs through the MyMzansi app before the end of 2026.

The app will eventually allow South Africans to store their driving licence, birth certificate, marriage certificate, and firearm licence all in one place. The digital ID will be optional and will work alongside the existing physical smart ID card.

Police officer on the road doing a traffic check. Images: Sean Rayford / Stringer/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News