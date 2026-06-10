South Africa's Road Traffic Management Corporation is planning to replace physical vehicle licence discs with an electronic system that uses number plate recognition technology

The proposed digital overhaul could eventually reduce reliance on paper documentation and allow authorities to verify vehicle licensing information electronically

The announcement comes as Transport Minister Barbara Creecy faces criticism over a proposed new RAF-related fee that motorists may have to pay when registering or renewing vehicle licences

South African motorists could soon see one of the country's most familiar motoring requirements disappear as authorities move closer to introducing an electronic vehicle licensing system. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is planning to phase out traditional vehicle licence discs and replace them with a digital system that relies on number plate recognition technology. The move forms part of broader efforts to modernise South Africa's road traffic administration and reduce reliance on physical documentation.

A JMPD officer wearing a branded face mask wrote on a document while interacting with a driver wearing a yellow tie and his own protective mask. Image: LUCA SOLA

Source: Getty Images

If implemented, motorists would no longer need to display a paper licence disc on their vehicle windscreen. Instead, authorities would be able to verify a vehicle's licensing status electronically through databases linked to number plate recognition systems. The proposed changes could also affect driving licence cards, with government exploring digital alternatives as part of its long-term modernisation plans.

Under the proposed model, law enforcement officers and traffic authorities would use technology to instantly verify whether a vehicle's licence is valid. Rather than checking a printed disc, officials would be able to scan or identify a vehicle's registration plate and access the relevant licensing information electronically.

Supporters of the move believe it could help reduce fraud, eliminate counterfeit licence discs and make the licensing process more efficient for motorists and authorities alike. The RTMC has indicated that the transition would form part of a wider digital transformation strategy aimed at improving service delivery and reducing administrative burdens.

Motorists already feeling the pressure

According to Business Tech, the developments arrive at a time when many South Africans are grappling with increasing household expenses. Although South Africa's economy grew by 0.5% during the first quarter of 2026, economists have warned that the impact of rising fuel prices and global tensions could place further pressure on consumers in the coming months.

Higher transport costs often filter through to food prices and other essential goods, leaving many households with less disposable income. Against this backdrop, the prospect of both digital licensing changes and possible new licence-related charges has sparked fresh debate about the future cost of vehicle ownership in South Africa.

A metro police officer leaned against the roof of a grey hatchback to write on a clipboard while the driver looked up at him from the open window. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News