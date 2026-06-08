Government addresses the phasing out of the greenbook ID document as South Africans raise concerns about migration and undocumented immigration

Government sets out tougher measures to enforce immigration rules and tighten border control

Authorities stress a balance between enforcement, fairness, and human rights while dealing with the broader economic impact

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Green ID books will soon be invalid.

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will progressively discontinue the green barcoded ID book as government moves toward a fully digital identity system.

MyBroadband reported on 07 June 2026, that speaking during a national address, Ramaphosa said corruption within the Department of Home Affairs continues to enable illegal immigration and identity fraud. He also added that officials who abuse the system “betray the trust of the people of South Africa” and will face dismissal and prosecution.

“We must recognise that illegal immigration is often enabled by corruption...Those responsible are facing dismissal, criminal prosecution, and the full consequences of the law."

State plans to build a biometric population register and phase out green ID books.

President Ramaphosa confirmed that the government is developing an intelligent population register that will store biometric data for all residents, forming the basis of a national digital ID system.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“We are establishing an intelligent population register that contains biometric data for every person in the country, laying the foundation for a digital ID for all of us.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address regarding migration on Sunday, 07 June 2026.

Source: Getty Images

The outdated green ID book system will be phased out due to security risks and rising fraud cases.

“At the same time, we will progressively discontinue the green ID books that we have, which have enabled identity theft by undocumented immigrants and criminal syndicates.”

This date has yet to be set by the Department of Home Affairs.

"The Department of Home Affairs will set a date after which the green ID books will not be recognised."

Fraud linked to green ID books surges.

Identity fraud involving green ID books has reportedly increased sharply, with criminals increasingly using AI tools to exploit weaknesses in the system. VerifyNow noted, describing a “perfect storm” created by data breaches and outdated identity systems.

“The proliferation of generative AI tools has enabled fraud-as-a-service at scale.”

Smart ID rollout to expand nationwide

Home Affairs plans to accelerate the rollout of smart ID cards, with a target of issuing 2.2 million cards in the 2026/27 financial year and expanding services through banks nationwide.

Read the full article here:

More Briefly News Stories on ID Document

South Africa plans to introduce a fully digital identity system based on a biometric population register, gradually phasing out green ID books to curb fraud and modernise identification services.

The article reports relief for people affected by blocked ID statuses in South Africa, as authorities move to resolve administrative and system issues that have prevented valid identity verification and access to services.

South Africans are debating potential risks and regulatory gaps in the planned digital ID system, with concerns raised about privacy, security, and how effectively the new framework will prevent fraud while replacing existing identity documents.

Source: Briefly News