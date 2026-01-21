A steamy scene between Tumi Mohwaduba and Buhle "Buhle B" Makhanya on Big Brother Mzansi has left the internet buzzing

The housemates could be heard having very close relations in a bathroom, a scene that raised alarms across social media

The online community flooded the timelines to discuss the steamy scene, with many condemning the contestants' actions

Buhle B and Tumi’s steamy bathroom scene raised eyebrows across social media. Images: TvblogbyMLU

Source: Twitter

The Big Brother Mzansi house is no stranger to controversy, but a recent "steamy" encounter between two housemates has pushed the internet into a full-blown frenzy.

Social media erupted after footage surfaced of the pair engaging in an incredibly sexual moment behind the closed doors of a bathroom, with the audio leaving very little to the imagination.

The housemates in question, Tumi Mohwaduba, best known as Tumi the Barber and Buhle "Buhle B" Makhanya, have shared steamy moments before; however, their latest encounter took things to the next level.

On Tuesday, 20 January 2026, X (formerly Twitter) user petezslims captured the scene from their television set, which showed a closed bathroom door, but the sound was as clear as day.

Quoting the post with the pair's conversation, Tumi was allegedly heard instructing Buhle to "Get down."

Buhle: "Right now? Right now is crazy, though."

Tumi: "I know, it has to be crazy."

While the reality show is famous for its raw and uncensored look at human interaction, this latest incident has apparently crossed a line for many viewers.

The online community wasted no time flooding the comment section with heated debates, as fans and critics alike condemned the contestants' bold decision to abandon all sense of privacy for a steamy bathroom moment for the whole country to see.

Watch the steamy scene below.

Social media reacts to Tumi and Buhle B's steamy moment

The online community had plenty to say about the pair's bathroom moment, with a handful harshly criticising Buhle B. Read some of their comments below.

PhilMphela said:

"I'm judging Buhle. What a stupid move so early in the game. Now she will forever be known as the girl who had sex in the bathroom on TV. Week 2, when you don't even know if this thing will last or not. Anyway you play this, Tumi used her for a storyline and a TV moment. Dumb dumb girl."

mphotrimlady wrote:

"That ship was the beginning of her downfall."

nelisiwemd was unimpressed:

"It's so embarrassing! Imagine her parents, they're pastors."

‘BBMzansi’ viewers criticised Buhle B for letting her guard down and hooking up with Tumi. Image: TvblogbyMLU

Source: Twitter

Momi_Kheswa judged Buhle B:

"Lol, Buhle said she won't be sexual in the house. Lol, and she lost all her senses when she saw Tumi."

JoyMjuza posted:

"Imagine being known for doing the deed in the toilet on Big Brother."

TintswaloTrue1 responded:

"Disappointed on her behalf."

