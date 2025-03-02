Big Brother Mzansi ( BBMzansi ) Season 5 drama has escalated due to a matter between Uyanda and Jojo

Uyanda is facing serious accusations following an allegedly violent incident, which involves Jojo

BBMzansi viewers argued on social media about the consequences that Uyanda could face for his alleged violence

BBMzansi was a trending topic on X as online users discussed a controversial interaction between Uyanda and Jojo. People were convinced that Uyanda would land in hot water with Big Brother.

'BBMzansi’s Uyanda accused of assaulting Jojo and faces disqualification. Image: @uyanda_hlangabezo / Instagram / JojoFanspage / X

BBMzansi fans complained that they did not have solid proof of what happened between Uyanda and Jojo, despite watching the show live. People were divided about the consequences that Uyanda should face after the alleged violent conduct.

Uyanda in trouble on BBMzansi

X was ablaze following allegations that Uyanda assaulted Jojo. The only indication of the alleged clash was Uyanda yelling "leave me" off-camera. A clip circulating on social media seemingly shows Uyanda having a mental breakdown while tussling with other contestants on the kitchen floor.

The clip also captured popular housemate Sweet Guluva shouting at Uyanda, which some people took as a sign that Uyanda was in the wrong. Watch the video of the commotion below:

Sweet got involved when Uyanda had a breakdown on 'BBMzansi'. Image: @KhweziKhumalo4

Who are Uyanda and Jojo on BMzansi S5?

The Big Brother contestant who is trouble is Uyanda Hlangabenzo, he is a 24-year-old Pedagogical practitioner from Gqerha in the Eastern Cape. He described himself as positive and entertaining, which he hopes will win him the show.

Jojo's full name is Karabo Sejojo, she's a 22-year-old entrepreneur from Bloemhof, North West. Jojo is a Pastor's Kid and was convinced it would help her juggle different personalities in the house.

Viewers debate whether Uyanda should be disqualified

Some people were convinced that Uyanda attacked Jojo and called for his disqualification. Online users assumed Uyanda's behavior may have been influenced by alcohol. Some viewers argued that Uyanda only deserved a strike and being ordered not to drink anymore alcohol.

Others were convinced that Uyanda was abusive and posed a danger to other housemates. People also claimed that Jojo has displayed behaviour that equates to sexual harassment towards men in the house. Viewers called out Jojo for displaying supposedly obsessive tendencies over Sweet Guluva.

@NdaloBartman1 said:

"I like Uyanda but if he really did hit Jojo he must go home ayixoxisi #BBMZANSI"

@_sihlembatha commented:

"I think Uyanda was having an episode where he was probably seeing things and started hallucinating, then maybe Jojo happened to be in his way and he then attacked her. Because they didn’t even argue for the altercation to be physical. Yoh haii 💔#BBMzansi"

@thandiwe_mazwi said:

"If they disqualify him, it's all his fault because this will also affect his career #BBMzansi"

@WayneMilanzie remarked:

"They must just ban Uyanda from drinking alcohol, but there's no need to disqualify him. Absolutely no!"

@yourgirl_Barbie was unimpressed:

"End this show, People are fighting and the camera is showing those that are asleep, and it happened countless times. Tsek mahn Big Brother."

@NompumeleloAma1 commented:

"I need people in the house to actually confirm on whether or not Uyanda hit Jojo. Because this is a serious thing. It can damage his life, he should be held accountable if he did it. We just need to be clear. Naye uBiggie is wrong we should've been shown what happened."

Others were against Jojo and defended Uyanda:

@ZaneleThando3 argued:

"Uyanda didn't beat JoJo y'all are toxic, Uyanda is a human being who makes mistakes like anyone,I think he just had a mental breakdown 💔"

@forever_kaybeee declared:

"If Uyanda gets disqualified today, I'm no longer watching Big Brother shame and it must not come back next year😭 #BBMzansi."

