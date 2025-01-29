Popular reality TV show KayB has been kicked out of the Big Brother Mzansi reality TV show

It is believed the reality TV star recently harassed some of the contestants on the show and was shown the door by Big Brother

South Africans and viewers of the show took to social media on Wednesday to comment on her dismissal

KayB is disqualified from the 'Big Brother Mzansi' house.

Source: Twitter

Reality TV star, KayB has been disqualified from the Big Brother Mzansi show with immediate effect.

Mzansi also called for Ashley to get dismissed after she was accused of racism on the show.

The reality TV star topped Twitter trends when she got into a big fight with Mshini on Big Brother Mzansi.

Big Brother revealed on Wednesday that KayB’s behaviour caused serious offence to fellow housemates and due to this misconduct, she was disqualified.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald also confirmed on Wednesday, 29 January evening that the reality TV star was booted out of the show.

The reality TV show, Big Brother Mzansi revealed on social media that due to Kay B’s disqualification, voting for this week will be closed immediately and KayB was in the voting round for eviction this weekend.

South Africans respond to her exit

@Lisa77895576 said:

"You guys should blame yourself. You wanted justice and you got it, don’t tell us it’s unfair."

@LeeMpaki replied:

"This season started with too much drama nje!"

@tshoaniiey_m wrote:

"I’m so disappointed in KayB. What she did was wrong & she deserved that disqualification."

@ThuliSaul_ said:

"Bye KayB. The outside world will surely treat you better! Your innocent playful behavior led you down! So sorry. You did apologize and we not making excuses but we understand. You took ownership of your act and that's all that matters."

@Jamani_Khanyi replied:

"5 fans of Nate let us not be shaken by those who are trying to decampaign Nate for Kay B's disqualification." You literally went through a traumatic experience but you still had the gull to inappropriately touch other people? Yo, I’m so annoyed."

@DimaCelia said:

"Yes, she must go home hle gana (no) respect."

@KatNcala replied:

"Why what happened? (NB I don’t watch BB)"

@MYavhudi wrote:

"She really shot herself in the foot. She messed up big time."

KayB is disqualified from 'BBMzansi'.

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi Yolanda disqualified

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Big Brother Mzansi housemate Yolanda got disqualified from the reality TV competition.

This comes after viewers demanded that she be evicted or punished for using the word "molest" on the show.

