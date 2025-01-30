South African Man Abroad Praises Mzansi As “Utopia”, Video Sparks Mixed Opinions Online
- A local guy who is currently abroad gained a deeper appreciation of South Africa and made it known on TikTok
- He said no country can compare to Mzansi and likened the country to the fictional place Utopia
- Netizens reacted with mixed feelings with many saying the beauty of the SA should be kept under wraps
One man sang Mzansi’s praises. He lit up social media with his comparison of South Africa to Utopia.
TikTokker raves about South Africa
Based on his travels, he says nowhere rivals home for natural beauty, tasty cuisine, and amazing people. He added that it's also a major plus that there's no language barrier in South Ah!
The heartwarming endorsement was posted on his TikTok page @randallmitch and gained traction.
Cape Town gets a shoutout
For him, Cape Town stands out as a must-see, but any corner of SA will do if you want to be wowed.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens in the comments sections were nodding along or wanting to guard the country from an influx of tourists.
See some reactions below:
@SabeloNtuli mentioned:
"I miss the days when South Africa was a secret location, no one knew about it."
@trevorstuart41 stated:
"I think as a country we need to start creating visting hours like hospitals. Joh one day I won't find a South African in this place with all the tourists."
@VinceSP wrote:
"But why do you wanna tell the whole world? Let them believe we are poor my guy."
@gareth_kg joked:
"Bathong! 🥲 We are having a family meeting to regulate visiting hours for you guys."
@SexyNaz posted:
"Thank you, proudly South African. Come to Durban."
@chailatto said:
"Living overseas for a while makes you realise how amazing SA is. But government is playing with our people."
@Thumzytingo commented:
"It was supposed to be a secret. 🤫"
@user2111824603625 added:
"The positive propaganda we've been asking for. 😉"
Other people's reviews of Mzansi
Source: Briefly News
