An American man shared a TikTok video speaking to fellow Americans about why they shouldn't visit Cape Town

He listed other gorgeous places to visit around South Africa, including Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, and Pietermaritzburg

After hearing his reason, many South Africans agreed with the American man's take and thanked him for his consideration

A man from the US told Americans to avoid Cape Town when visiting South Africa. Images: Alistair Berg / Getty Images, @theafrofuturist_ / TikTok

Although Cape Town is known as the Mother City and boasts breathtaking landscapes, other cities across South Africa offer equally beautiful and unique experiences.

In an unexpected twist, an American man urged his fellow Americans to skip Cape Town when visiting Mzansi, earning him thanks from locals.

Leave Cape Town alone

A TikTok content creator who goes by the name George Washington III had plenty to say after another American man, Obi Nwankwo, shared he was feeding homeless people in South Africa. George claimed the man promoted his water brand by giving people water bottles.

Content creator and entrepreneur Obi Nwankwo handed out water to South Africans. Images: @itsobinwankwo

George said to Americans:

"My black men and women, stop going to Cape Town. I know it's rough coming from another black man. Why would another black man tell black people not to go into a space where black people exist? It's because we aren't doing it the right way."

He stated that when coming to Cape Town, Americans would pass black and Coloured people to be around Europeans and claimed it caused gentrification within the communities.

"They're creating an economy that pushes out the locals, and then we become a part of that. We need to stop participating in the demise of our own people.

"When they built this country up, they didn't anticipate that our people would participate in putting them down. Let's change that."

George then listed other areas around the country that American tourists could visit, which included Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, and Pietermaritzburg.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA agrees with US man's take

Hundreds of South African online users flooded the comment section with their thoughts about Americans choosing Cape Town as their holiday destination, many showing gratitude for what the TikTokker stated in his video.

Appreciating the take, @web_sta stated:

"Thanks because what's happening in Woodstock and Salt River is not okay."

@myles.zn agreed with what George had to say:

"There are many other beautiful places besides Cape Town you can go to."

@llxyd_____ wrote in the comments:

"I’m not even from Cape Town, and I understand this. If one dollar is R18, then eventually, the market will rise to accommodate the USA exchange rate, thus making it too expensive for locals."

@akamathapssa said to the man:

"George, you explained it very well, my brother. I like the fact that you came and did your homework very well. I don't know how to thank you."

@nazjayy shared with the public:

"Somebody said it. We're not poor, just unemployed because of our terrible economy."

@venetiaanealiared added in the comment section:

"South Africa is more than Cape Town. Thank you, well said."

