An American TikToker’s surprise at South Africa's green Sparletta Crème Soda went viral, sparking a wave of humorous responses from South Africans

Many locals explained the cultural differences in soda flavours, with some proudly defending the beloved green drink

The video led to a playful conversation about the unique characteristics of South African crème soda

An American TikToker was surprised by SA's green Sparletta Crème Soda, comparing it to the vanilla-flavoured cream soda she's familiar with in the U.S. Images: @ariellyndsey.

South Africans were recently left amused and intrigued after an American TikToker, @ariellyndsey, shared her reaction to tasting South Africa's popular Sparletta Crème Soda.

The video quickly went viral as she expressed her surprise at the drink's vibrant green colour and unique taste, comparing it to the cream soda she's accustomed to in the United States.

Culture shock with local drink

In her TikTok video, she took a sip of the green-hued soda and immediately commented that it didn’t taste like the cream soda she knew from home:

Surprisingly, for many South Africans, @ariellyndsey didn't like it but noted that the Fanta Orange in South Africa tasted just like the one in America.

South African's taken aback by the colour shock

The unexpected critique sparked a wave of responses from South Africans, eager to educate the TikToker on their beloved green beverage.

Many users humorously questioned what colour cream soda is in America, highlighting the cultural differences in soda flavours and preferences.

One user, @EL786up, cheekily asked:

"What colour is cream soda in America?"

While another user, @Liam Petersen, explained:

"Your cream soda is a vanilla-style soda. Ours just tastes like the color green."

The humorous comparison between the two versions of the drink added to the growing list of cross-cultural observations made by the TikToker. @Jolandie B was more focused on how @ariellyndsey was drinking from the bottle, commenting:

"Me running to the comments to see if I am the only one having a problem with how you are drinking from a bottle. Ag nee man."

The lighthearted banter in the comments quickly took on a life of its own, with users discussing everything from drinking etiquette to the country's sugar tax, which may have influenced the taste difference. @Yaya Dube speculated:

"South Africa has a sugar tax. So the difference you're tasting is probably the sugar content. What color is your cream soda?"

The playful conversation continued with users like 🦕RAVE🦕☀, who proudly defended the South African version:

"Green cream soda is the GOAT."

Others, like @Jeánnelle.Clarke emphasised the cultural significance of the green flavour, stating:

"Everything in SA crème soda flavored is green. Fizzers, sweets, and suckers as well."

