A South African man visiting Eaurope shared a culture shock after coming across a store that left its stuff outside at night

The shop owner didn't pack away their stuff like they would typically do in Mzansi

The online community reacted to the video, saying in South Africa, that could never be the case

A South African man in Europe experienced the unusual after coming across a store that left its stuff outside at night. Images: TikTok/ @wianwest, Instagram/ @wianwest

Source: TikTok

A South African man visiting Earope shared a culture shock.

@wianwest shared a video of him walking in the streets of Europe at night. He came across a shop that sells plates and cups - among other things.

However, what was surprising was the fact that it was at night, the store was "closed," but their stuff was left unattended outside.

The owner didn't pack their stuff and put them away like they normally do in Mzansi. They just left them there. The next day, they will arrive at the shop and continue with their business like they didn't leave their things out in the open.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Given the high crime rate in South Africa, this would never happen. The owner would probably arrive at an empty store the next day.

See the European vendor left unattended at night

TikTokkers said they would have the SA urge

South Africa has had many cases of thieves stealing stuff from the stores in daylight. This practice would make the work a walk in the park.

The video got over 14k likes. South African TikTokkers were sharing jokes about how this would never be possible in the country.

@Tshiamo Bontle Ndebe said:

"In SA, you'll buy your own stuff at the robots at the lowest price."

@ZAF_Noir shared:

"My South African side would come out so quick. just to teach them a lesson."

@SMG commented:

"I knew SA was mad when people in my town stole all veggies that were planted previously to provide food for the homeless and elderly "

@Victory Vibes wrote:

"My ancestors would be disappointed if I didn't take anything"

@Draya Ngwekazi ️‍ said:

"That "yoh" alone says it all the urge to take one item is there, the South African in him is fighting to stay in."

@braggit shared:

"Bruh I know I won't need anything but the URGE, the itch "

Mexican living in Mzansi surprised by needles sold in Dischem

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mexican living in South Africa who was surprised by needles being sold at Dischem.

In a side-splitting video, @mexicsninsa shared how his experience at a Dischem, where he saw an aisle full of needles, shook him.

He laughingly pointed out that this doesn't happen in America because there are too many junkies, and they would all be stolen!

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News