A man from North America living in South Africa could not believe how needles are openly sold in the country

He shared a video where he was in Dischem next to boxes of needles, something he is not used to

Netizens educated him that needles aren't South Africans' cup of tea

A Mexican man living in South Africa cannot believe that pharmacies sell needles to the public.

He laughingly pointed out that this doesn't happen in America because there are too many junkies, and they would all be stolen!

Man receives retail culture shock in SA

In a side-splitting video, @mexicsninsa shared how his experience at a Dischem where he saw an aisle full of needles shook him.

He captioned his post:

"Finally found something that made me laugh because I knew if a different type of American saw these, they would freak out! Too many junkies in America to have these types of medical items sold right off the shelf. They would all be stolen. I'm glad South Africa does not seem to have that problem. Best country!"

In the video, the young Mexican stands next to the needles aisle and is amazed at how openly they are sold.

Watch the video here:

We're scared of needles, netizen informs man in comments

South Africans came in droves to point out to the American in South Africa that our fellow countrymen do not have an affinity for needles.

Queen G expressed this in her comment.

"Honestly, our people don't like needles, period. For anything, not even for real medical reasons."

MsHlongwa remarked that although she is a Dischem regular, she has yet to see needles.

"I literally live at Dischem, but I have never noticed that these are even there."

Qhawe Makhaye said he had never seen anyone buying them.

"Come to think of it, I don't think I've seen anyone buying needles before."

Sheebpoy pointed out that junkies in Mzansi can't afford needles and share them.

This phenomenon is called "Bluetooth", where drug users inject themselves and inject each other blood to share the high.

This has severe health implications.

"To be fair, South African junkies just reuse needles, which is terrible," Sheebpoy said.

Die_Plot pointed out that South African use needles on animals for vaccination purposes.

"We can vaccinate our animals, so we buy needles from right there for our piggies, cows, and sheep."

