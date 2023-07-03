This mom held nothing back when her son got her to do a voice-over on one of his style videos

TikTok user @eiitanbroude couldn't hold back the laughter hearing his mom roast his choice of clothing

Mzansi people were defeated by her comparisons, claiming he borrowed clothing from a little girl down the road

This mother-son duo is hilarious! Having mad love for one another, the mom let out her honest opinion on her son's fashion sense, and it had Mzansi crying tears of laughter.

This guy's mom commented on his choice of clothing, and it is hilarious. Image: TikTok / @eiitanbroude

Source: TikTok

Mothers can be your biggest supporters but also your biggest roasters too. This mom and son clearly have a strong bond built on honesty, lol.

South African mom roasts son's fashion in funny TikTok video

TikTok user @eiitanbroude shared a video of himself trying on items of clothing to complete his outfit of the day. The best part of the video, though, is the voice-over his mother did, commenting on his fashion.

She goes from saying he borrowed items from the little girl down the street and then jumps to an old man. It is safe to say that this mama is not vibing with her child's fashion sense. She is too much!

Watch this priceless video, and listen closely:

Mzansi people were torn by the mother's commentary

People were finished! The way the mother did not hold back for anyone had people shedding tears of laughter. This is the kind of honesty every family needs.

Read some of the comments:

Dayna couldn't believe it:

“No, not from Pofadder ”

Thando Zide was finished:

“The humour South African moms have will never not end me!”

jennaraeterry94 shared:

“Your laughs in the background have me rolling ”

Tate said:

“Every South African mom ever ”

