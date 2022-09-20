A confused toddler went online to ask parents where kids should look when they are being disciplined

The spirited little girl when on a rather well-spoken diatribe airing out her frustration with parents when being disciplined

South Africans couldn't help but cackle at the hilarious rant, with many wondering why they do that to their kids

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Being disciplined as a child can be a very perplexing experience. One confused toddler pointed this out in a rant where she asked parents where children should look when being disciplined.

A perplexed little girl went online to ask where kids should look when disciplined, making peeps burst with laughter. Images: Sithi_Pancake/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sithi_Pancake then further explained her issues in the side-splitting Facebook post, pointing out that parents say contradicting things when disciplining their children.

The eloquent young lady explained that parents often times expect children to look in their eyes when they are being disciplined but sometimes don't want eye contact when doing it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The curious little girl just really wants to know what to do in such awkward situations. Parenting a toddler is definitely not easy, and sometimes, what we do as parents may even confuse us.

This sentiment has been shared with many folks across Mzansi who laughed and wondered why they do the same thing the young lady is talking about. See the responses below:

Nonzwakazi Gxumisa said:

"Pancake for President. Parents decide your choice. Sanusokolisa, please."

Rirhandzu Matshepang Moeketsi commented:

"Decide a choice, please parents "

Charen Julius mentioned:

"That time I'm just as confused, my baby "

Zanele Mongameli posted:

"Me this morning to my son the way ebe confused ngayo I ended up laughing at myself "

Nozuko Ndhlovu shared:

"It depends on why we are shouting, we can't decide a choice Pancake "

Felicity Ntuthu Cekiso said:

"Yhoooo pancake ma bby Look at me, yes, but with the "sorry mommy" eyes, don't frown, please."

Krash Wakeli commented:

" This child is very smart."

Bee Cee Dhladhla mentioned:

"Eish it's kinda difficult even to us whether to be looked at or not But Sithi why."

Little boy throws shade at mom during a passing the phone challenge clip, his lines have people busting

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on how parents are taking chances doing viral challenges with their brutally honest babies, lol. One mother learnt her lesson when she tried the passing the phone challenge with her little man.

The passing the phone challenge has a parent dissing their child and then passing the hypothetical mic to them to have their turn at roasting their parent. It backfired hard on this momma.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News