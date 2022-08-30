One mother got owned during a passing the phone challenge clip that she had her baby boy get in on

Twitter user @Rathipa_Rampedi shared the clip showing the boy innocently playing along, taking flaming hot shots at his mom

People were torn by the fact that the boy called his mom broke and fat and had a good chuckle in the comments

Parents are taking chances doing viral challenges with their brutally honest babies, lol. One mother learnt her lesson when she tried the passing the phone challenge with her little man.

A mother tried a viral challenge with her son that had him roasting her like a chop o the braai. Image: Twitter / @Rathipa_Rampedi

The passing the phone challenge has a parent dissing their child and then passing the hypothetical mic to them to have their turn at roasting their parent. It backfired hard on this momma.

Twitter user @Rathipa_Rampedi shared a clip showing a mother who did the challenge with her boy. Not only did he call her fat, the boy told the mother she was broke too. Lol, the baby boy got deep!

The mother took it like a champ… or maybe she was laughing out of shock, who knows?

“Don't play with babies nje”

Social media users couldn’t help but laugh at the boy

Yoh, this momma got roasted! The little man knew exactly where to fire the shots and it is clear that he won this one. People discussed the brutal honesty of children in the comment section. You have to laugh!

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Mandla29244709 said:

“This child has been questioning himself about his mother's stomach ”

@olemodiane said:

“This one will destroy you”

@ziqubu40 said:

“Kids are brutal ”

@Matema_ said:

Toddler corrects mother’s pronunciation of vitamins with sass, the people of Mzansi crack jokes

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that toddlers have no filter. A video of a little girl correcting her mother on how to pronounce the word vitamin had left people in stitches. Kids of today are too smart, neh!

With most Mzansi children being taught English at school, their command of the langue is often better than their parents. Like this mom, many are being corrected by their kids.

Twitter user @LoveAsandies shared the clip of her four-year-old baby girl correcting how she said vitamin. Babe went from English to IsiXhosa without hesitation and spoke both languages like a pro. Momma herself was even rendered to laughter by the whole situation.

