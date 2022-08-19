One sassy and clever four-year-old baby girl let her momma know that she’s saying the word vitamin all wrong

Twitter user @LoveAsandies recorded her daughter correcting her and shared it on social media for a laugh

The people of Mzansi love her ability to speak two languages so fluidly and other parents shared their stories

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Toddlers have no filter. A video of a little girl correcting her mother on how to pronounce the word vitamin had left people in stitches. Kids of today are too smart, neh!

Twitter user @LoveAsandies posted a hilarious clip of her young daughter correcting her English. Image: Twitter / @LoveAsandies

Source: Twitter

With most Mzansi children being taught English at school, their command of the langue is often better than their parents. Like this mom, many are being corrected by their kids.

Twitter user @LoveAsandies shared the clip of her four-year-old baby girl correcting how she said vitamin. Babe went from English to IsiXhosa without hesitation and spoke both languages like a pro. Momma herself was even rendered to laughter by the whole situation.

“My English accent is always being corrected by a four-year-old ”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mznasi can themselves while watching the sassy clip

Baby girl knows what she is talking about! Seeing the tiny tot speak two languages flawlessly had many defeated as there is no way they are near her level. Many other parents let the mother know that they feel her pain, lol.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@sowazis said:

“Get used to it @LoveAsandies they correct you forever...My Son simply says "I don't know who taught you pronunciation Ms MBA...But you need to get your money back."”

@SompisiMjay said:

“It’s amazing seeing parents allow children to have a voice, to correct them - this will play such a big role in their adulthood, in their academic careers and the people they become ”

@HurtSteelersFan said:

“Why this four-year-old flex her bilingual ability on me like this . She switched so smoothly I didn’t even notice she spoke a different language for a second. She is hilarious.”

@Chiherachashe5 said:

Mzansi TikToker roasts man’s pronunciation of Vaseline, video clocks 75k likes as people can themselves

In related news, Briefly News reported that one man dug himself a deep hole when he recorded a clip of himself speaking about Vaseline and said it all wrong. A Mzansi TikTok user came across the clip and could not look past it… so he shared it with the world, along with his disbelief.

There is nothing more annoying than having to hear someone say a well-known word wrong. Vaseline is a Mzansi basic, so, when the man in the clip got it all wrong, it really rubbed our main man the wrong way, lol.

TikTok user @lutseketv was horrified by the way a man said Vaseline and just had to air his frustrations in a hilarious clip. The man pronounced it as “Vase Line” and it sent our guy on a tangent.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News