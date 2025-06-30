South African award-winning actress Winnie Ntshaba recently penned a sweet message for her friend Sophie Ndaba

The former Generations and Lockdown star celebrated her 52nd birthday on Sunday, 29 June 2025

Winnie Ntshaba paired the sweet message with a picture of Ndaba and a video of them together

Actress Winnie Ntshaba wished her friend Sophie Ndaba a happy birthday.

Source: Getty Images

Having friends who appreciate you through thick and thin is a blessing. South African actress Winnie Ntshaba proved that friendships can turn to sisterhood as she penned a heartfelt message to her chomi, Sophie Ndaba, on social media.

Recently, the House of Zwide star decided to show love to her friend Ndaba on Instagram as she celebrated her 52nd birthday on Sunday, 29 June 2025. In the message, Ntshaba professed her love for the star.

She paired the sweet message with a stunning picture of Sophie and a video of them spending quality time together. She shared this post almost a month after she paid tribute to the late actor Presley Chweneyagae.

The message reads:

I celebrate you today, my friend…… I see God in you, in the way you give, love, forgive, and help. You truly are a LOVEBEING because you are born of GOD. Here’s to many more wonderful years! I love you long, my friend."

Netizens wish Sophie a happy birthday

Shortly after Ntshaba shared the message, many other netizens and celebrities flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for the former Lockdown actress. Here's what they had to say below:

RHOD star Sorisha Naidoo said:

"Our graceful never aging beautiful queen🤍Happy Birthday darling."

Actress Minnie Dlamini wrote:

"You two are my favorite duos ❤️ Happy Birthday Mam Sophie @sophiendaba_ love you always."

Skeem Saam actress responded:

"Happy birthday, Sis Sophie. Yes … She loves you for a long time."

ongie_sishiqa replied:

"UKhethiwe noQueen. One of the best to ever grace our screens. Happy birthday to your friend."

Sophie Ndaba celebrated her 52nd birthday in 2025.

Source: Instagram

Sophie Ndaba attends BMW Celebrity Drive

As many fans and followers celebrated her birthday, Sophie Ndaba was a sight for sore eyes at the BMW Celebrity Drive, and fans couldn't get over how lovely she looked.

The BMW Celebrity Drive previously hosted some of South Africa's biggest stars and tastemakers for the annual charity event.

Held at the grand Sun City resort on Saturday, 21 June 2025, the event aimed to "drive change for a better society," through empowerment conferences and charity drives that saw celebs and the BMW team give back to the less fortunate.

South Africans couldn't get enough of how stunning Sophie Ndaba looks, saying her "comeback" is extraordinary. The actress previously made headlines after facing several health scares and death hoaxes. Since she bounced back, Mzansi can't deny that she looks better and happier than ever.

Sophie Ndaba shares her resolutions for 2025

Briefly News previously reported that Sophie Ndaba is one of the few South African entertainers who shared their resolutions for the year 2025.

The actress, who had an eventful 2024, shared that she had a vision board for what she wants to achieve in 2025.

