As we enter the new year, many celebrities have been sharing on social media their New Year's resolution

From hip hop rapper Priddy Ugly to Sophie Ndaba, they have shared what they look forward to doing this year

Bontle Modiselle's husband also mentioned that he will be building a relationship with God in 2025

Celebrities shared their New Year resolutions. Image: @sophiendaba, @priddyugly

Source: Instagram

As we enter the new year, many netizens and celebrities have shared their plans for 2025 and what they want to change.

Briefly News has shared the celebrities who have made their New Years resolution known to their fans and followers.

Sophie Ndaba

Legendary South African actress and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba has had an interesting year in 2024. According to ZiMoja, she has made it known that as we begin this new year, she created a vision board a year in advance.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She said:

"I already know what I want to achieve in 2025, and I've already set my vision board for next year for the things I want to achieve."

Priddy Ugly

The hip hop rapper and Bontle Modiselle's husband, Priddy Ugly, shared that he is determined and focused on strengthening his growing relationship with God as he had neglected their relationship years ago.

He said:

"I am looking to growing my relationship with God, I want to make him my top priority in my life as I had neglected him in the past due to my busy schedule while I was in the entertainment industry, but I want to fix it thisyear."

Brian Themba

Former Muvhango actor and musician Brian Themba had different plans for himself. He shared that he used to plan the year when he was young but later realised that things happen in God's way.

He said:

"I used to have resolutions when I was younger; I just feel life is what you make of it. I've also discovered that we have a different calendar as Africans; when I did my research, it seems New Year's for us should have been in September. So I don't make resolutions anymore; I take every day as it comes."

Lady Du reflects on decade-long music career

Briefly News previously reported that Lady Du feels grateful after reflecting on how far she has come in the music industry. The Tjina hitmaker opened up about her 15-year journey, saying she's not competing with anyone but is driven by her passion for music.

An emotional Lady Du is beaming with pride at her flourishing music career. The singer and thriving businesswoman opened up about her decade-long journey in the music industry, from humble beginnings of singing at small birthday parties to rocking major events.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News