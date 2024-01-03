Lady Du reflected on her music career and humble beginnings

The Amapiano sensation was emotional talking about her 15-year journey, saying she's beyond grateful

Mzansi was inspired by Lady Du's touching throwback video

Lady Du reflected on her 15-year-long journey in music, saying she's proud of how far she's come. Images: ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Lady Du feels grateful after reflecting on how far she has come in the music industry. The Tjina hitmaker opened up about her 15-year journey, saying she's not competing with anyone but is driven by her passion for music.

Lady Du speaks about music career

An emotional Lady Du is beaming with pride at her flourishing music career. The singer and thriving businesswoman opened up about her decade-long journey in the music industry, from humble beginnings of singing at small birthday parties to rocking major events.

In an Instagram post, the Wishy Wishy singer posted a throwback video from 2014, where she performed at a lady's 21st birthday party. However, Lady Du had already kicked off her career five years earlier, and today, 15 years in, she is proud of how far she has come:

"I come from a different era, I didn’t start now. The fact is I’m still pushing after 15 years of hustling. So let me tell you; my competition isn’t another human being. I love what I do, I’m driven by passion, nothing else."

Mzansi shows love to Lady Du

Netizens are in awe of Lady Du's grind and will to succeed, and applaud her booming career in the music industry.

Previously, Mzansi showered the singer with praise on the official opening of her hair salon, Wawa La Beauty.

kgx_tsx was inspired:

"I'm inspired, sister. May God continue to bless you!"

ghettofreak.sa was amazed:

"You came a long way!"

bongekagumede recalled:

"I remember this day! Birthday girl never forgot it, she really appreciated it!"

shalandamcconnico praised Lady Du:

"You have such a beautiful voice."

constasia_music said:

"This is beautiful!"

mrbugaso_150 wrote:

"And they were feeling it!"

iconic_nas100 posted:

"Inspirational, sisi @ladydu_sa"

