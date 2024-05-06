Doja Cat, known for her bold fashion choices, recently made headlines by wearing a white bedsheet and black heels while out in New York City with her rumoured boyfriend, fashion designer Guram Gvasalia

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, with some praising her creativity and others criticising her for seeking attention

Despite the controversy, Doja Cat continues to push boundaries with her unique style, often opting for unconventional outfits that grab attention

Doja Cat is taking her creativity to the next level with her outfits. The American rapper who recently turned heads when she stepped out wearing plastic wrap, struck again when she was captured wearing a white bedsheet and black heels.

Doja Cat caused a stir after wearing a white bedsheet. Image: Marc Piasecki/WireImage and Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Doja Cat turns heads in a white sheet

Doja Cat is not one to wear a basic outfit. The Paint The Town Red rapper is always making headlines and trending on social media for her eccentric fashion choices. Whether she is covered in crystals on the red carpet or wearing plastic wrap, Doja is never one to just wear jeans and a t-shirt.

A video of the Grammy Award-winning rapper wearing a bedsheet while out and about in New York City was shared on X by @popbrains. In the video, Doja Cat who was with her rumoured boyfriend fashion designer Guram Gvasalia showed fans her black underwear when the sheet slipped. The post's read:

"Doja Cat’s sheet slips while she’s shopping for Jewelry."

Fans react to Doja Cat's fashion

Social media users were not shocked that Doja Cat went out wearing a bedsheet. Many said the star is always taking her outfits to the next level.

@ZeeRight said:

"Why did she not get a safety pin or something to hold the sheet in place so she can use her hands."

@musa_kiliya commented:

"She’s rich in money but poor in heart."

@doooritochip added:

"This is giving very desperate for attention. No one does this naturally anymore like the early 2000’s"

@Songz_Chiya noted:

"She’s definitely got that SA blood. If you know you know!"

@thetiddyman said:

"She is the most interesting human being to walk to planet."

@HaveMercyTirra added:

"Lmao her and Kanye should date."

