Anele Mdoda recently celebrated her birthday, and she hosted a special event to celebrate that she's getting older

Radio personality Anele Mdoda painted the town red in Johannesburg with her peers in the entertainment industry

Anele Mdoda's 40th bash was a lavish affair attended by Sizwe Dhlomo, Zozibini Tunzi and more

Anele Mdoda celebrated her birthday in an epic way. The television presenter hosted a big soiree with a star-studded guest list.

Anele Mdoda celebrated turning 40 with a party in Johannesburg where many celebrities gathered to party. Image: @zintathu

Former Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, Sithelo Shozi and Sizwe Dhlomo were in attendance, along with many other family faces. Many South Africans were keen to get a sneak peek into the bash.

Anele Mdoda turns 40

Anele Mdoda marked turning 40 in a big way. She hosted a Vanity Fair-themed party in Johannesburg. Anele took to the stage to do Karaoke including a Justin Bieber song, Peaches. The presenter's dad thanked her friends for attending. Blogger Phil Mphela was in attendance and shared all the action. Watch the videos of the evening below:

SA celebs party on Anele Mdoda's birthday

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi had fun at Anele's party and there were other celebs in attendance. Sizwe Dhlomo took to the stage, and so did comedienne Celeste Nutli. Watch the videos below:

There was a red carpet where popular faces, including Sithelo Shozi, Shekinah, Leleti Khumalo and more, showed up dressed in white. See the photos:

SA entertained by Anele Mdoda's 40th

Many shared their thoughts about Anele Mdoda's special event. Peeps thought the birthday party looked lavish. Read the comments below:

@Santu_Delux gushed:

"Anele knows how to throw birthdays… YOLO. WORLD CHAMPS."

@OlwethuMbane commented:

"Imagine being invited to attend Anele Mdoda's 40th celebration?"

@Briezy_m wrote:

"Her parties always look fun with a touch of luxury."

@Gaone_M said:

"O bona Anele ene when it comes to her birthdays,ga a nke a ijalasetsa shem. Always always go all out."

P_BejaRose added:

"The name is Anele Zintathu Mdoda!!!! The personification of a media mogul! #AneleTurns40 What an icon!"

@pthlela applauded:

"Love this for her and yet again another clear example of why “Money is important” …truly makes it possible to live a life that many can only dream of."

@Thato_Mkk was florred:

"Nobody must say money is not important."

@RatoMoloks added:

"Yoh #AneleTurns40 legit looks like an entire awards evening- she said Go big or go home indeed."

@Asathi_Gqi was delighted:

"Oh man!! Anele is soooo deserving of this celebration!! For every kindness she’s shown, every door she’s opened for others, school fees she’s settled & groceries she’s bought for twitter strangers, for everything man! She is soo deserving! #AneleTurns40"

Anele Mdoda attempts the 'Tshwala Bam' dance challenge

Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda never misses an opportunity to jump on the hottest trends. One thing’s for sure: she can move, but her dancing often sparks mixed reactions.

The 947 radio presenter, Anele Mdoda, attempted to do the viral TikTok challenge, and she gave it her best shot.

In an X (Twitter) post, Anele and two other ladies did the trending Tshwala Bam dance challenge, which has taken the world by storm.

