Anele Mdoda was named the best breakfast show presenter at the prestigious South African Radio Awards

The seasoned broadcaster showed her award on social media and celebrated the esteemed recognition

Anele's supporters flocked to her Instagram comments section to post messages of congratulations

Anele Mdoda was honoured at the South African Radio Awards. Image" @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda took home the best breakfast show presenter award at the 2022 South African Radio Awards.

Anele Mdoda shares a picture

The media personality took to Instagram to celebrate the huge achievement with her followers.

She posted a picture of her accepting the award at the event that was held on 2 December in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Anele celebrates radio award

She gushed about being honoured in the caption and joked that sadly her fabulous legs were snubbed.

"The best breakfast show presenter at the South African Radio Awards is your girl! I sadly lost the legs award to @gugumfuphi "



SA congratulates Anele

Fans of the radio 947 Breakfast Club host said she deserved the honour and congratulated her with tons of posts in the comments section.

@cocodafonseca said:

"Obvious! You dominate in this space! We love your work!"

@mpumizakho mentioned:

"We totally agree, congratulations."

@carolofori posted:

"Body goals Congratulations Queen a master of industry.❤️"

@mpiwase_ commented:

"Well deserved. Well done, The legs, next year."

@positivegp added:

"So well deserved, congratulations . MaMfen’ omhle. "

@neonontso_ posted:

"The queen of radio! Congratulations."

@thee_maiden91 shared

"Well deserved. You’re my favourite radio presenter. Love you Anele.❤️❤️"

@anathi_seyisi commented:

"YES YES YES! Lol, the legs can win some other time! But this year, the best breakfast show presenter on the station of the year. Well done Aneezy.♥"

