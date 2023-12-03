Khutso Theledi recently tied the knot with her Italian bae and took to social media to celebrate

The radio presenter shared five beautiful pictures from her cross-cultural wedding ceremony

Fans of the Metro FM host could not contain their excitement and wished Khutso a blessed and long union

Khutso Theledi shared with her Instagram followers that she got married. Image: @khutsotheledi

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Khutso Theledi recently shared a glimpse of her magical traditional wedding ceremony with her Italian partner on Instagram.

Khutso Theledi posts pictures

In a series of five pictures, she showed the beauty of the cultural union, expressing her happiness as she officially became an Italian makoti.

"Love across cultures, a promise made, a promise kept. Elelelele"

Khutso embraced the richness of her Sepedi culture while her husband looked dashing in his Italian suit.

White blanket and Sepedi attire

One of the standout images captured Khutso draped in a beautiful white blanket over her Sepedi traditional clothes. The Metro FM's joy was evident and grabbed her follower's attention.

Flood of congratulations

As Khutso shared these heartfelt moments, her followers flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations and well-wishes.

See the post below:

SA admires Khutso's wedding

Khutso Theledi's traditional wedding pictures have people admiring the newlywed couple.

Check out a few comments below:

@thickleeyonce wrote:

"Love to see it! You deserve all the good things life has to offer. May your union be a blessed one.❤️"

@vongai.mapho posted:

"This is beautiful congratulations. ❤️❤️"

@zanelepotelwa said:

"Yay! Congratulations my beautiful. May God bless your union amazing humans."

@sylvesterchauke stated:

"Halala. Congratulations you guys. ❤️"

@shorty_blossom added:

"Congratulations mama, you looked gorgeous man.❤️ He o sare shateee owa duma."

@tshepivundla commented:

"So beautiful. Congratulations love.✨"

@zenandemfenyana jotted:

"Congratulations Khuts Khuts ❤"

Khutso Theledi and fiancé visit in-laws in Italy

In another article, Briefly News reported that Khutso Theledi and her Italian fiancé took to Italy for a family gathering. The radio presenter shared that they were attending Wamina's grandmother's 86th birthday.

Pictures of the Metro FM presenter and her Italian fiancé visiting her in-laws in Italy trended. She posted them on Instagram on 28 September.

