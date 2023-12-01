Singer Nandi Madida looked stunning as the host of pop amapiano star Tyla's listening session

The star posted a series of pictures of her at the Water hitmaker's listening session recently

Netizens complimented Nandi Madida's looks and how gorgeous she looked at the listening session

Nandi Madida hosted Tyla's listening session. Image: nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Singer and actress Nandi Madida always knows how to look amazing every time without fail. Zakes Bantwini's wife stunned at pop amapiano Tyla's listening session recently.

Nandi hosts Tyla's listening session

The singer was the host for the night during Tyla's listening session this week. The star, whose speech was cut short at SAMAs, posted a series of pictures of herself during the 21-year-old's event.

Nandi shared those images on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"Yesterday was magical. hosted two beautiful functions that celebrated South African excellence @barloworldequipmentsouthafrica and @tyla Gown: @keys_fashion."

See the post below:

Netizens compliment Nandi's look

Shortly after she shared that post on social media, netizens flooded her comment section with complimentary messages. See some of the comments below:

ilovekhanya praised:

"Superstar!"

thandeka_princesst complimented:

"Your beauty, sisi is out of this world you are the epitome of Humility."

nomthi_vithi wrote:

"You are a BEAUTIFUL girl, Period."

bayandagumede mentioned:

"Semhle."

tshepophoshodi commented:

"Born to be beautiful."

1431precious shared:

"My goodness, you are absolutely stunning."

shazlune complimented:

"Beautiful."

thandiwefun praised:

"What a gorgeous woman you are."

Zakes says there is nothing not to love about Nandi

The Osama hitmaker spoke with admiration and, most importantly, respect when he mentioned what he admires the most about his wife, media personality Nandi Madida.

The Grammy-winning artist was a guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG when the host asked him to name the one thing that he loves about her. He started off by saying, “Is there anything not to love about my wife?" to which MacG sighed in agreeance.

Nandi sends strong message to older generation of celebs

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nandi Madida spoke about the importance of allowing other younger creatives to shine in the entertainment space.

The new presenter for Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 highlighted the importance of established artists not to hog the spotlight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News