Quiz: Test Your Public Holiday Knowledge, Everyone Likes A Holiday
- South Africans love a public holiday, but do you know the name, meaning and history of each holiday
- South Africa has 12 public holidays per year, more than most other countries in the world
- Briefly News's fun quiz celebrates various remembrance holidays and commemorates the country’s rich history
South Africa celebrates various remembrance holidays to commemorate the country’s rich history. Most are unique to us, but some are shared with the rest of the world. The average South African work week is 40 hours; therefore, a day to relax and reflect is always welcome.
Various religious holidays of different faiths are also celebrated in South Africa; however, only the Christian holidays, Christmas and Easter, are recognised as ‘official’ holidays.
