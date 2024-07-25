A woman had one of the saddest days of her life when she didn't get a chance to drive her new car home

The lady bought a brand new GTI but unfortunately, it got into an accident before leaving the dealership premises

The online community reacted to the story, with many wondering what led to the accident

A new car crashed before it could even leave the dealership. Images: @Alexander Koerner, @Ivan Pantic

A day that was supposed to be filled with joy turned into a very sad one when a woman crashed her brand-new vehicle.

In a TikTok picture post by Eugene Pieterse (@eugene_pieterse), a young lady is seen at a car dealership standing in front of her new car. The young lady bought a white VW GTI.

Unfortunately, she didn't get to drive it out of the dealership's premises to her home. It is unclear what had happened but the car was captured damaged. Presumably, a person who was driving it out of the dealership lost control and the car went through a yard and tipped over.

Car gets into accident before leaving dealership

See the screenshot from TikTok post:

A car crashed before leaving the dealership. Images: @eugene_pieterse

Netizens confused as to what happened to the car

The video raked over 290k likes, with many online users wondering what had happened and some making jokes.

@Lili<3 wrote:

"You couldn’t even make it out the dealership?😭"

@___WaZZa G__ joked:

"When you drive with a tv license 🤣."

@Tlholo Seliane was sad:

"As a salesman this is horrifying for me coz I don't like seeing my clients sad.....I dont judge anyone laughing but I've seen such...."

@trina said:

"Your enemies have succeeded."

@Rachel Manning was in disbelief:

"There’s no way 😭🤣."

@King pilots1739 wondered:

"I wonder if the insurance company will believe her."

