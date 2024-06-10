“Put It in Rice”: Cape Town Motorist Speeds Into the Ocean, Mzansi Cracks Jokes

A motorist in Cape Town received tonnes of laughs after his vehicle landed in the ocean near a boat club

It is alleged that the owner of the vehicle asked a car guard to move the vehicle as he was too intoxicated to drive

Mzansi internet users could not help but laugh and share humorous messages in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Cape Town motorist had many netizens laughing after he sped his car into the ocean. Images: @djngamla_.

Source: TikTok

A driver became a laughing stock on the internet after his car landed in the sea near a Cape Town boat club.

TikTok user DJ Ngamla took to his account (@djngamla_) to share videos of the vehicle stuck in the water. In one video, three people swim towards the shore away from the sinking car, as another man on land runs with a piece of rope, presumably getting ready to tow the vehicle from the water.

Another video shows the car, with its boot door open, pulled out of the water as people watch on.

According to East Coast Radio, a resident on a community WhatsApp group alleged that the owner of the car was too intoxicated to drive and requested the assistance of a car guard to move his vehicle.

Watch the first video below:

Take a look at the car's removal from the ocean in the second video below:

South Africans make light of the situation

Unsurprisingly, locals in the comment section cracked a few jokes about the unfortunate incident.

@the_immigration_lady humorously said:

"He wanted to go overseas."

@king.of.fighters5 joked about the man's relationship status:

"He was single and wanted to see how many fish were in the sea."

Joking about how to repair the car, @zaakiyahkolbe wrote:

"Put it in rice."

Given that most car accidents usually occur towards the end of the year, @aaronklein765 said:

"Festive season can never be this early."

@lwazi_n2 wrote in the comment section:

"This is so serious, but I just can't bring myself to stop laughing."

Ford SUV gets washed away into the ocean

In a similar story, Briefly News reported on a video of a Ford SUV being washed away into the ocean somewhere in South Africa.

The footage left many people dumbfounded. They responded with shock and questions about the incident. Others expressed how heartbroken they would be if they were in the car owner's position.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News