A video of a Ford SUV being washed away into the ocean in South Africa has gone viral on the social media streets

The footage posted on TikTok shows the vehicle being swept away by strong waves with no people nearby

It is unclear what events led up to the incident, however, South African netizens were left unsettled

A video of a Ford SUV being washed away into the ocean somewhere in South Africa has left many netizens with their jaws dropped.

The video posted on TikTok by @breadinthebed shows the vehicle in the ocean as waves crash against it with no occupants or people in sight.

"Just a normal day in South Africa," the video was captioned.

It is unclear what led to the tragic incident.

Does car insurance cover cars swept away in the ocean?

Whether or not car insurance covers a vehicle when it is washed away in the ocean depends on the specific terms of your policy. According to the Financial Rights Legal Centre, Some policies may cover flood damage, while others may not. It is important to read your policy carefully to understand what is and is not covered.

According to Maya on Money, even if your policy does cover flood damage, it is essential to note that there may be exclusions or limitations. For example, your policy may not cover damage caused by negligence on the driver's part. If you were attempting to cross a flooded road, for example, your insurance company may argue that you were negligent and deny your claim.

SUV in the ocean leaves Mzansi disturbed

The footage left many netizens dumbfounded as they responded with shock and questions about the incident.

Others expressed how heartbroken they would be if they were in the car owner's position.

Saadiya Adams commented:

"Yoh, I’d be crying my heart out if that was my car."

Morné Coetzee replied:

"Gone Ford a swim."

Paige Booysen said:

"Yoh, whole life savings down the ocean."

T commented:

"In situations like this does the owner continue paying monthly installments or not?"

Leander responded:

"How do you explain to the insurance company? ."

luvashni Govender commented:

"That looks freaking scary."

CR8 replied:

"Car wash full house only R50 ."

