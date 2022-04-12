A chilling video of a driver who forced his Toyota Avanza into a flooded bridge has been doing the rounds online

The clip shows the vehicle attempt to cross the channel before it is ultimately swept away into the overflowing river

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka has warned residents to exercise utmost caution as inclement weather continues

A heart-breaking video of a car being swept away into a river has been circulating online, leaving Saffas with mixed emotions.

The clip shared by web influencer Kulani (@kulanicool) on Twitter shows a Toyota Avanza attempt to drive over what appears to be a flooded bridge. The vehicle submerges and forces its way into the water.

It continues to slowly move forward before the reverse lights go on, as the driver attempts to go back. The vehicle eventually succumbs to the force of the water and turns to the side and is thrown into the river water.

It is unknown how many passengers were in the vehicle or the extent of the damage and injuries incurred.

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, warned residents about the stormy weather conditions.

He said the latest weather warning from the South African Weather Service indicated that heavy rains will continue into the evening in major parts of the province, especially the eastern regions.

“Residents are urged to exercise utmost caution. Residents residing in low-lying areas are urged to seek shelter on higher ground as the severe heavy rains are expected to cause localised flooding with the ground already saturated from the weekend’s rains,” said Hlomuka as quoted in North Coast Courier.

While no further details of the mentioned incident have been provided, several online users took to the comments to share their views on the video, with many infuriated with the driver’s lack of caution.

@owen194198 replied:

“He could face homicide charges of negligence driving if people die.”

@dlamini_ZT1 reacted:

“Mara ikhanda labanye abantu alithathi kahle.”

@JamjamVuyoz said:

“Aw mfethu seriously le outie ingenelani emanzini.”

@malusimudau_ commented:

“We've seen so many videos like this. I blame everyone, from the passengers to the driver.”

@Phindileprecio1 responded:

“I only feel sorry for the kids that were inside. I'm sure they were scared and had no say and the only thing that they wanted was to be home and safe.”

KZN man, 22, killed during heavy rains

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a 22-year-old man was fatally wounded after a wall collapsed on him due to heavy rains on Monday morning in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal.

Inclement weather conditions are expected to last until Wednesday in the central and eastern parts of South Africa.

SABC News reported that spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services Robert McKenzie said the man was killed when a wall collapsed on him.

Emergency and rescue teams have been hard at work since Friday while heavy rains drench the province. Several areas in the province have already begun flooding.

