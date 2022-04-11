A young man was killed after a wall fell on him during the torrential rains experienced in KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services said that the man was fatally injured after the wall collapsed on him

The South African Weather Service warns that the downpour of heavy rains could continue until Wednesday

KWAZULU-NATAL - A 22-year-old man was fatally wounded after a wall collapsed on him due to heavy rains on Monday morning in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal.

Inclement weather conditions are expected to last until Wednesday in the central and eastern parts of South Africa.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to experience heavy rains until Wednesday. Image: Marco Longari/Getty

SABC News reported that spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services Robert McKenzie said the man was killed when a wall collapsed on him.

Emergency and rescue teams have been hard at work since Friday while heavy rains drench the province. Several areas in the province have already begun flooding.

The South African Weather Service warns residents of the widespread showers and thundershowers in KwaZulu-Natal, according to SowetanLIVE.

Social media users react to the heavy rains

@ComradeJason commented

"The eThekwini government's service delivery failures take another life. Stormwater drains are broken everywhere, yet we know we get these intense rains. Giant holes in pavements and roads allow foundations to be washed away, weakening structures and endangering residents.”

@SubryGovender said:

“Consistent heavy rains in Durban and other parts of KZN is leading floods everywhere, drains overflowing, roads blocked and accidents. But yet the media has failed to report fully on the downpours and damages. They are mainly concentrating on politics.”

@KAYMABZ shared:

“One thing about KZN is it will flood this week.”

Heavy flooding in small North West town leaves Mzansi broken for residents: “My heart cries”

Briefly News also reported SA Long-distance Truckers on Facebook shared a 40-second clip of the flooding in Christiana. The agricultural town in the North West has around 3 000 residents. In the short video, buildings are seen covered with water almost reaching the roofs.

The drone footage spans quite a distance as it records the massive influx of water that has covered the area. The immense amount of water is enough to make anyone shiver in their boots, feeling grateful for their lives.

A report by News24 revealed that the provincial government started evacuating people from the area on Thursday, 21 January. Residents were placed at local churches and neighbouring guesthouses for their safety.

