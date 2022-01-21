A popular Facebook page used the application to share a short clip of the intense flooding that has plagued a small town in the North West Province

Residents of Christiana, who live near the Vaal River, were reportedly evacuated and placed in areas that are safer for living

Social media users have responded to the clip with sympathy for those who have lost their homes and livelihoods in the flooding

SA Long-distance Truckers on Facebook shared a 40-second clip of the flooding in Christiana. The agricultural town in the North West has around 3 000 residents. In the short video, buildings are seen covered with water almost reaching the roofs.

The drone footage spans quite a distance as it records the massive influx of water that has covered the area. The immense amount of water is enough to make anyone shiver in their boots, feeling grateful for their lives.

A report by News24 revealed that the provincial government started evacuating people from the area on Thursday, 21 January. Residents were placed at local churches and neighbouring guesthouses for their safety.

The post gained 12 000 views and hundreds of reactions on Facebook:

Social media users share their love and prayers with residents of Christiana

Carroll Eyden Garlick said:

"Stay safe, everyone. Very sad about the floods."

Barbara Nixon shared:

"So sad, half of South Africa is drowning while the Eastern Cape is dying of thirst!!!!"

Louise Sassman wrote:

"Shame, it's very bad. We pray that God must please protect them."

Richard Bimbrish responded with:

"My heart cries out for the affected people. I know the feeling from experience."

Renee Botha added:

"Hope everyone is safe."

