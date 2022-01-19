A 14-minute video of a Golf GTI up in flames, posted on Facebook by local hero BI Phakathi has Saffas shocked

The clip shows a team of firefighters struggling tirelessly to put the blaze out as other cars continue to drive along the freeway

Netizens shared their condolences to the owner of the car as they understand the gravity of such a loss

Faceless hero BI Phakathi, more commonly known for his generosity towards those in need, posted a daunting clip on his Facebook page under the same name. The 14-minute video showcases a Golf GTI engulfed in flames as firefighters struggle to extinguish the fire.

The car, which seemed to have been burning for a significant amount of time before the recording of the video, caught alight on the side of a busy freeway. It is not immediately clear where the video was taken.

South Africans quickly shared their sympathies with the owner of the Volkswagen while those who witnessed the fire in person described the situation from their perspective.

Netizens sympathise with the vehicle's owner

Siobhan Amanda O Doherty shared:

"This happened to me in my Golf. Worst thing ever."

Nthabiseng Tsotetsi

"Yhoo so sad... I hope the owner has insurance. Eish I can't imagine the pain."

Phumlani Vilakazi responded with:

"Hope he is safe, I know how hard it is for the owner i went through the same thing last year."

Thembeka Oliphant commented:

"The pain that the owner is going through right now. Lord intervene."

Makhadzi Nedzamba added:

"This is sad I hope the person who was driving is not injured."

