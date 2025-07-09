Two South African dancers performed for excited crowds in Barcelona, Spain, impressing the locals

The performance by @limpopo_boy_1 and his dance partner had Spanish audiences cheering and joining in with the infectious energy

The viral video comes as South Africa ranks 4th globally at the 2025 Dance World Cup in Spain

One SA dancer impressed the locals in Spain with his moves. Images: @limpopo_boy_1

Two South African dancers have taken the streets of Barcelona by storm, delivering an electrifying performance that left Spanish crowds cheering and trying to copy their moves.

Content creator @limpopo_boy_1, a talented artist from Limpopo who now runs a dancing academy, teamed up with fellow South African dancer Tebza Diphehlo for what he called the "best combination ever" in a video shared on 7th July.

The street performance in Barcelona drew a large crowd of excited onlookers who surrounded the dancers, with many recording the impressive display on their phones. The energy was infectious as the two South Africans brought their unique style to Spanish streets, performing moves that had the local audience attempting to mimic their steps and enjoying every moment of the show.

This street performance comes at a perfect time as South African dance continues to make waves internationally. The country is currently ranked fourth in the world at the 2025 Dance World Cup, taking place in Spain, with more than 8,500 dancers from 51 countries competing. South Africa has just been crowned Overall World Champions for both Junior and Senior Commercial Hip Hop, officially making the country the best in the world at this dance style.

Two young men from Mzansi showed off their moves on the streets of Spain. Images: @limpopo_boy_1

Mzansi reacts with pride and humour

Social media users couldn't contain their excitement and admiration for the performance:

@zukie praised:

"Love them both, Tebza and Limpopo boy 👌🙌👏"

@agent47za joked:

"I'm getting worried that I'm the only South African 🇿🇦 who can't dance yooooo 🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️"

@ater noted:

"The fact that they have synchronised different feet."

@wil_son37namibia wrote:

"Until this point, I feel like no one will be better than Limpopo."

@ntandodlodla related:

"I'm sure I'm not the only South African who can't dance😭"

@modimoOteng added:

"Who else is watching right now and repeat more than twice, let's gather here. People have talent out there, come and let me dance too 🤣🤣"

Limpopo Boy's dancing journey

According to his YouTube page, Limpopo Boy Bujwa, whose real name is Limpopo Boy Bujwa, hails from a small village called Botlokwa near Polokwane but is now based in Pretoria North. He specialises in Bujwa Dance and runs Limpopo Boy Entertainment and Projects, which includes a dancing academy with open registrations for those wanting to improve their skills. He has partnered with Mental Liberation Musica to use dance as a tool for transforming young people's lives.

The multi-talented performer's street show in Spain proves that South African dance moves are capturing hearts across the globe, with Amapiano music and local dance styles becoming increasingly popular worldwide.

