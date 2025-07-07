Celebrities showed up in style for the Marvels of Mzansi-themed Hollywoodbets Durban July, with LaConco stealing the spotlight for more than just her outfit

A TikTok clip of the former Real Housewives of Durban star dancing sparked mixed reactions online

While some criticised LaConco for not acting her age, others praised her for embracing change, upgrading her style, and living confidently

All roads led to the Durban July this past weekend, and from the pictures and videos circulating on social media, it's safe to say that fun was had. The who's who of the South African fashion and entertainment industries came dressed to kill in their interpretation of the theme, the Marvels of Mzansi.

LaConco’s dance moves at the Durban July got Mzansi talking. Image: @laconco

Source: Instagram

Social media has been buzzing with content from the glamorous event, and fans love seeing their favorite celebrities mixing and mingling in the social circles. While many have been focusing on the fashion of stars who ensured they stepped out oozing elegance and class, some have been discussing LaConco's dance moves and dressing.

A video of television presenter and former The Real Housewives of Durban, Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco, showing off her dance moves has gone viral on social media. In the video shared on TikTok by @f.a.m.e_sa, the star was partying with fellow celebrities, including DJ Zinhle.

Fans react to LaConco's dance moves

Social media users shared mixed reactions to LaConco's video. Many joked that the media personality, who is former President Jacob Zuma's baby mama, does not act her age.

Some fans defended LaConco, saying she has been switching things up since leaving The Real Housewives of Durban, working on her body through going to the gym and surgeries. The star has also been levelling up her style, sharing pictures rocking stylish new hair and stunning outfits.

@angel eyes elsie shi said:

"Laconco has never acted her age😂😂😂"

@Vicky_🇿🇦 commented:

"Sometimes I forget she’s young, though."

@sunflower wrote:

"😂😂😂clapping like she’s at church."

@The OriginalMaMvelase added:

"Now I’m worried about myself. People are saying she doesn’t act her age, and that’s exactly how I act, but I’m younger than her. Ndithini?"

@Ms Fundy wrote:

"The fact that she doesn’t drink but she knows how to party, my kind of woman 🥰"

@Dimakatso_Khomo said:

"Now I understand why kuthiwa "you get addressed the way you dress" indlela yokugqoka kaLac commands respect nje more than anything 🤝"

Fans shared mixed reactions to former 'RHOD' star LaConco's dance moves at the Durban July. Image: @laconco

Source: Instagram

Somizi honours late mother with his Durban July outfits

In more news about the Durban July, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo was dressed to the nines for the event. The entertainer delivered some eye-catching looks for the horse racing event.

Fans shared their thoughts on the various looks that Somizi Mhlongo showed off for the Durban July. Online users could not stop raving about Somizi Mhlongo's concepts. In three Instagram posts, Somizi showed people his interpretation of the theme Marvels of Mzansi for the Durban July. For his first look, Somzi wanted to communicate that he is the marvel of South Africa by turning himself into the news headlines he inspired.

